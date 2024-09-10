Come explore, build, and invent inside an all-new family-friendly space!

Innovation, Invention and Montreal - An Ingenious Trifector!

Come explore Fabrik2, the Montréal Science Centre's exciting reboot of the popular exhibition that has captivated families for ten years now. Starting October 16, 2024, come take part in the Fabrik2 experience from inside an entirely redesigned space with views on the Old Port, the city, and the St. Lawrence River. Come discover its innovative approach to learning by diving into fascinating challenges designed to push the boundaries of your creativity!

Under the guidance of the exhibition's dedicated science educators, visitors 8 years and up and their families engage in the "tinkering" process. It's an innovative learning approach where everyone's ingenuity is put to the test in an engaging journey of trial-and-error and discovery through action. Fabrik2 is a playful environment where visitors take on challenges and ponder solutions then experiment and test their inventions and ideas. A space where every idea is worth pursuing because, inside Fabrik2, there's no such thing as a bad idea!

The exhibition presents visitors with four all-new ingenious challenges around the theme of "Montreality" which feature some of our city's great landmarks, like the St. Lawrence River, Place Ville Marie, Mount Royal, and the Montréal metro.

The Four Challenges:

Ville Marie : Build a suspended, leveled structure, give it your own touch of creativity and electricity and learn about equilibrium and levers.





Build a suspended, leveled structure, give it your own touch of creativity and electricity and learn about equilibrium and levers. The River: Design a prototype that can float for 10 seconds between the water surface and the bottom of the tank and learn about density and flotation.





Design a prototype that can float for 10 seconds between the water surface and the bottom of the tank and learn about density and flotation. The Mount: Create an engine that safely travels downhill in summer and winter conditions and learn about friction and inertia.





Create an engine that safely travels downhill in summer and winter conditions and learn about friction and inertia. The Metro: Design and build a prototype that can fly up the air tube and learn about airflow and aerodynamics.

This all-new reboot was made possible by the pivotal work of the Montréal Science Centre Foundation, which funds and develops all of the Science Centre's permanent exhibitions and school programs. The Science Centre extends its heartfelt thanks to the Foundation, its partners, and its board!

Fabrik2: Accessibility Meets Innovation!

When it comes to accessibility and inclusion, this new Science Centre exhibition now takes the lead! This all thanks to our special collaboration with the accessibility organization Kéroul. By using insights from test groups of people with special needs, reviewing of the exhibition's activity instructions, testing the accessibility of the space, and training our educators, Kéroul meticulously ensured that every element of the exhibition aligns with the principles of accessibility.

Fabrik2 offers its visitors an ideal environment for development and learning! The exhibition's Easy Read approach combined with a key ring of image cards helps those with learning disabilities take part in the activities while adjustable furniture, accessible tools and materials, and always-available specialized equipment supports the ones with physical and mobility disabilities. Fabrik2 is an absolutely brilliant mix of adaptability and accessibility! It's an activity space designed to meet the needs of visitors with physical and developmental disabilities, helping both communication and participation.

Beyond its focus on accessibility, the Fabrik2 exhibition was also designed with environmental sustainability in mind! Most materials used in the challenges were sourced from disbanded exhibitions and the homes of the Science Centre's employees. This helped the exhibition reduce waste and give new life to a whole series of objects that will be put to good use by all the inventions and designs that will come to life in the exhibition room.

"Fabrik2 takes inspiration from our city's landmarks and translates them into engaging and accessible opportunities for play where science and tech come alive and where everyone can become an agent of innovation. It's a space where making mistakes is celebrated and where every idea, no matter how daring, is given room to grow. We simply can't wait to see the sparks of genius fly as visitors explore the fun of Fabrik2."

- Cybèle Robichaud, Montréal Science Centre Director

About the Montréal Science Centre

The Montréal Science Centre, a division of Canada Lands Company, is a complex dedicated to science and technology that welcomes more than 600,000 visitors annually. It is best known for its accessible, interactive, and inclusive approach and for promoting the value of local innovation and know-how. Its major partners are TELUS, Amazon Web Services, The Beat 92.5, and La Presse.

