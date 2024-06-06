TORONTO, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Traditional territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishnabeg, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples – EY Canada is thrilled to be sponsoring Collision 2024 in their goal of uniting the people and companies redefining the global tech industry.

"Collision 2024 presents an exciting opportunity to delve into the latest trends and innovations shaping the tech industry," shares Biren Agnihotri, Digital Engineering and AI & Data Leader at EY Canada. "From digital transformation and cybersecurity to the future of work, we're looking forward to gaining valuable insights that will inform our approach to serving clients in an ever-changing digital world."

Recognized as one of the fastest growing technology conferences in the world, Collision provides an opportunity to showcase Canadian and Torontonian technology talent and artificial intelligence (AI) companies to a global audience, while gathering together thousands of next-generation entrepreneurs, investors and journalists.

"AI could advance women's equality or reinforce existing inequalities," explains Cathy Cobey, EY Global Responsible AI Co-Lead. "As we navigate the complexities of AI deployment, we need to bring together leaders across industries, academia and the government to have more discussions around the responsible and ethical use of AI, as well as its potential to drive gender equality and social impact for all."

Bringing experts from across industries, EY will look to spark conversations that explore the key technology challenges organizations face today and how businesses can build a better working world.

EY will host three masterclass sessions at the Beanfield Centre during the conference:

