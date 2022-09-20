EY expands Neurodiversity Centres of Excellence in Canada

Firm offers end-to-end neurodiversity inclusion model to help clients meet evolving talent, business demands

Canadian presence grows with opening of Neurodiversity Centre of Excellence in Calgary

Centres help clients build a more accessible and inclusive talent environment

Accessible processes and work environments lead to 92% retention rate, globally

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - EY Canada is proud to announce the expansion of its Neurodiversity Centre of Excellence (NCoE) network, opening a sixth Centre in Calgary today. Starting in Philadelphia in 2016, the NCoE model has expanded globally, including a rapidly growing Canadian team that spans across Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, Quebec City and Halifax.

Kyle joined EY through the Neurodiversity Centres of Excellence program as a Senior Technology Consultant where he’s able to combine his focus and passion to do work that he’s deeply engaged in. The EY Neurodiversity Centres of Excellence offer advanced technology capabilities to help organizations better recruit, onboard and develop a neurodiverse workforce. Video made in collaboration with EY, Canucks Autism Network, Ready, Willing & Able and Presidents Group.

The strength-based talent model unlocks the potential of neurodiverse talent pools to integrate advanced business and technology capabilities, with knowledge in areas like data analytics, blockchain, AI, risk and audit to help clients overcome some of their most complex business challenges.

"To drive sustainable growth, we know businesses need to continually innovate, diversify their workforce and identify new sources of talent," shares Alison Jackson, Calgary Managing Partner at EY Canada. "Expanding the NCoE to Calgary allows us to access local talented, project-ready consultants who are familiar with local priorities and values in prominent energy, agriculture, technology sectors and beyond."

Beyond physical expansion, the NCoE model has evolved since its inception to provide a unique, end-to-end Neurodiversity Inclusion Consulting service that offers advanced technology capabilities to help organizations better recruit, onboard and develop a neurodiverse workforce, including the likes of National Bank of Canada.

"We know other organizations have similar desires to expand inclusion efforts and leverage neurodiverse team to address high-demand areas such as cybersecurity, emerging technologies and risk management to drive innovation and productivity," explains Anthony Rjeily, Digital Transformation and Innovation Leader at EY Canada. "Through the NCoE, we're creating supportive working environments that fuel innovation, bring a new dimension of creativity and drive greater diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace — both at the firm and among our clients."

This news follows the launch of the EY Finance Centre of Excellence in Calgary earlier this year, which offers cutting-edge internal finance services. Both Centres join a growing list of EY Centres of Excellence worldwide with distinct areas of focus ranging from cybersecurity, innovation and analytics to robotic process automation and manufacturing services.

"We are pleased to welcome EY's latest investment in Calgary with the expansion of its Neurodiversity Centre of Excellence," says Honourable Jason Kenney, Premier of Alberta. "This is not only a vote of confidence in this city and our province, it is a vote of confidence in every individual who is looking for work. The services provided through this centre will help match employers and employees and strengthen our economy."

Rick Christiaanse, Chief Executive Officer, Invest Alberta, adds: "The EY Neurodiversity Centre of Excellence shows a commitment to the workforce of the future and to creating more opportunities for Albertans and for companies investing in Alberta. This centre of excellence will help Alberta's diverse workforce innovate to tackle the world's biggest challenges."

By developing accessible processes and environments where neurodivergent employees can thrive, the NCoE has achieved a 92% retention rate among employees to date.

Learn more about the Canadian Neurodiversity Centres of Excellence and how proven methodology that leverages every type of thinker ultimately helps everyone in the workplace and is creating a workforce for the future.

About EY

Victoria McQueen, [email protected], 416 943 3141