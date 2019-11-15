EY Canadian Mining Eye index faces headwinds in third quarter

Sources available to discuss mining and metals challenges in Q3 2019

EY Canadian Mining Eye index declines 3% in Q3 2019

Rebound in gold prices is expected to boost merger prospects

Nickel prices up 36% on the possibility of Indonesia's unprocessed metal ban

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - The EY Canadian Mining Eye index faced some headwinds in Q3 2019, declining by 3% compared to a 3% gain in the previous quarter.

Index comparisons Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Canadian Mining Eye index -3% 3% UK Mining Eye 0% -7% S&P/TSX Composite Metals and Mining index 2% 2% Major index 3% 5%

"Although a drop, there is some good news — gold prices continue to increase, partially driven by the recent US Federal Reserve rate cut, which is expected to aid prices in the near term," says Jay Patel, EY Canada Mining & Metals Transactions Leader. "Gold's recent rebound should boost merger prospects in the industry as companies look to make use of excess cash, but caution remains as buyers look for stock deals over cash given gold price volatility."

Nickel also increased, up 36% underpinned by Indonesia's proposed ban on unprocessed mineral exports. Other base metals didn't fare as well, with copper and zinc prices down 5%.

"Growing concerns over slowing global growth and trade negotiations continue to impact base metal prices, with copper most affected," says Jeff Swinoga, EY Canada Mining & Metals Co-Leader. "However, the future looks brighter as underlying demand for copper remains strong on the back of tight supply market conditions, and supply deficits should positively impact zinc in the near term."



Beyond slowing global growth, mining and metals companies have identified a number of other business risks and opportunities — including license to operate, future of workforce and digital optimization — that are facing the sector among ongoing disruption.



