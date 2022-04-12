EY Canada welcomes Blackdot to the firm to strengthen customer transformation and growth capabilities

Developing the tools and capabilities to translate ideas around customers into growth



TORONTO, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - EY Canada is enhancing its customer transformation and growth capabilities by welcoming the Black Dot Consulting Pty Ltd ("Blackdot") Canadian team to the firm today. Blackdot is an experienced customer consultancy boutique that provides strategy design and implementation services to assist clients with achieving long-lasting, customer-centred growth.

"Organizations looking to grow and optimize amid incredible disruption must step up their transformation efforts," says Linda Williams, EY Canada Managing Partner, Consulting. "We're very excited to welcome our new team members and together we'll be able to enhance how we deliver customer-centric transformations to help our clients unlock long-term value and thrive in a rapidly changing market."

The acquisition will assist EY teams in serving clients to develop and implement consumer-centric growth strategies, considering customer journey activation, commercial excellence, technology adoption and channel strategy.

"This is an exciting opportunity to drive our ambition of delivering long-term value for clients forward, by helping them tackle complex challenges," says Elliot Morris, EY Canada Consulting Partner. "Having an effective business transformation strategy in place with people at the centre can help businesses turn customer journeys into revenue and results."

Founded in Sydney, Australia, in 2001 by CEO Marty Nicholas, Blackdot has served clients globally, developing a reputation as one of the most exciting and innovative customer transformation and growth companies.

"I'm genuinely excited about what joining EY will bring to our clients and people," adds Nicholas, who will become a part of the EY firm partnership, while bringing his sixty-four member team to EY firms globally in Australia, the UK and Canada. "Combining EY's complementary strategy, technology, data, digital and people advisory capabilities with our customer and growth expertise, sets us up to unlock more value, faster, for clients looking to transform how they go-to-market. We look forward to watching the team help EY fulfil their ambition of building a world class customer and growth capability."

