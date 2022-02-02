Report analyzes collective Canadian impact on its people, clients, society and the planet

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - EY Canada is proud to issue its corporate responsibility report, capturing value realized in 2021. The report provides an overview of how the firm is making its people a priority, serving clients with purpose, actively investing in society and helping to protect the planet.

"Centred in purpose and fuelled by the intellectual firepower of our people, we're working closely with our stakeholders to drive value creation, enablement and empowerment," explains Jad Shimaly, Chair, CEO and Chief Inclusiveness Officer at EY Canada. "Rallying together with the common goal of achieving greater sustainability and inclusive growth is what will allow us to go beyond rebuilding for the present to transforming the future. We're excited to share our progress, highlight our impact and underscore the areas where we need to redouble our efforts."

Cultivating exceptional people experiences

Recognizing people are fundamental to achieving its purpose of building a better working world, the firm is differentially investing in its people, their wellness, growth and success. In support of development goals and to remain relevant in a rapidly evolving marketplace, the firm invested $12m into learning and development programs in the past year, resulting in over 300,000 hours of completed training.

That investment works hand-in-hand with its collective commitment to put diversity, equity and inclusion at the core of the organization. Last year, the firm established an anti-racism framework that evaluates internal talent and business processes, drives policy change and engages diverse communities — actively helping to reinforce a sense of belonging and inclusivity.

"Investing in our people, while building an inclusive and collaborative environment, is absolutely critical to creating a workplace where everyone belongs and supports long-term, meaningful career paths — whether at the firm or beyond," says Alycia Calvert, Managing Partner, Markets and Accounts at EY Canada. "As we continually invest in our people and capabilities, we're fostering trust, spearheading transformation and supporting growth that helps generate more sustainable value for our clients."

Helping clients innovate, grow, optimize and protect value

With quality at the heart of its client-serving operations, Canada is working in parallel with the firm's three-year US$2.5b global investment to supplement development in disruptive technologies to enhance in-house data capabilities of proprietary and game-changing digital audit solutions like EY Canvas and EY Helix, supported by diverse technology talent through homegrown tech hubs like tenthree|labs. The use of these data-driven tools allowed the firm to yield greater insights and smarter decision making to support 175 public company audits last year.

That same enthusiasm has translated to private business owners and entrepreneurs. For 27 years, Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® program has celebrated more than 3,200 finalists and 1,400 award recipients. Coupled with the Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ program and Entrepreneurs Access Network, launching this year, the firm's entrepreneurial ecosystem is working towards the common goal of unleashing an innovation economy enabled by entrepreneurship for all.

Creating a positive impact for local communities and our planet

In 2021, EY Canada and its people created positive impact for local communities and the planet by investing more than 17,000 hours and collectively donating $6.2m to charitable organizations and causes.

"We know that the way we engage with society today will help shape Canada's environmental, educational and entrepreneurial landscape for generations to come," suggests Kent Kaufield, ESG Markets Leader and Chief Sustainability Officer at EY Canada.

Additionally, through the pursuit of its goal to reach net zero by 2025, the global firm became carbon negative in October 2021. Part of that commitment included leading the way in sustainable office design, with 76% of Canadian offices operating in LEED-certified buildings.

"At the end of the day, the cumulative value of our contributions is greater than hours donated or dollars raised," says Kaufield. "It comes down to the success stories of high-impact entrepreneurs we supported, post-secondary graduates we mentored or carbon emissions we reduced. It's measured in momentum created and change realized, to help build a positive and lasting impact for our people, clients, communities and planet."

