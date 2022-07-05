"High experience expectations, new emerging technologies and differentiated business models are pushing organizations to evolve through digital transformation programs," shares David McQueen , Consulting Managing Partner at EY Canada. "By coming together with FreshWorks Studio, we'll provide our clients with the cutting-edge tools, backed by the human-centred methodologies that they need to accelerate transformation and meet evolving demands to digitalize."

Through service design, UI/UX design, mobile apps and web development, FreshWorks Studio provides tailored consulting services that address unique challenges for both public and private sector organizations. They help to modernize business models and create long-term value for stakeholders by crafting remarkable digital experiences.

"We're happy to have found an organization so closely aligned with our culture, purpose and vision — putting people at the centre to deliver exceptional experiences for our team, clients and the people interacting with the technology we help to create," says Sam Mod, CEO and Co-Founder of FreshWorks Studio. "Joining EY Design Studio provides the complementary skills and capabilities that allow us to pursue the vision we've always had as becoming Canada's premiere digital agency — we're stronger together."

FreshWorks Studio has built a reputable brand in the market with start-ups and Fortune 500s alike, particularly in healthcare and government sectors. Some of their most notable work includes the role they played in Western Canada's response to COVID-19, supporting the design and build of apps like BC's Vaccine Card Verifier and Espri by TELUS Health, in addition to leading the Capital Assets Planning System modernization for the BC Ministry of Education. Now, by joining EY Design Studio, FreshWorks Studio will broaden their reach with businesses from coast-to-coast and deepen their public sector focus to help accelerate Canada's digital future.

"We're extremely excited to welcome the team of designers and developers from FreshWorks Studio to help our clients create value and solve problems through memorable digital experiences," shares Anthony Rjeily, EY Design Studio Leader at EY Canada.

FreshWorks Studio was founded in 2014 by Mod and Co-Founder, Rohit Boolchandani, who immigrated to Canada a few years earlier and quickly turned the company into a national tech success story. They've received continuous recognition from Report on Business, Technology Impact Awards, Clutch and more for their success in building a powerful, fast-growing and highly innovative company. Mod, Boolchandani and Shawn Jamieson will join the firm as partners.

