Experience the Thrill of the Tour de France at Sun Moon Lake: A Unique Cycling Adventure Awaits!

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- Taiwan is set to host an extraordinary event that promises to captivate cycling enthusiasts from around the globe. The prestigious Tour de France Challenge (L'Étape) is coming to Sun Moon Lake on November 30, 2024, offering a unique opportunity to experience the charm and excitement of the world's greatest bicycle race in one of Taiwan's most scenic locations.

Located in central Taiwan's Nantou County, Sun Moon Lake is Taiwan's largest natural lake, with its water originating from Mount Hehuan. With its picturesque landscape, rolling mountains, and shimmering lake waters, Sun Moon Lake is already a popular cycling paradise, but this event is sure to draw in participants and spectators from both domestic and international communities.

Starting at Xiangshan Visitor Center, L'Étape Sun Moon Lake features a route meticulously designed by experts from France, ensuring that the international standards of the Tour de France are upheld. This event will blend the local elements of Sun Moon Lake with the iconic style of the Tour de France, creating a unique and memorable cycling experience for all participants.

Named by CNN as one of the world's top 10 bikeways, the cycle route around Sun Moon Lake makes up part of Taiwan's Cycle Route No. 1, a 968 km (602 mile) bicycle route that circles the entirety of the main Taiwan island. The route is well-maintained and signposted, while availability and low-cost renting of quality bikes makes cycling in Taiwan very accessible. With both flat, scenic cycle paths and intense King of the Mountain routes, cycling in Taiwan really is fun for novices and experts alike.

To find out more, and to register for L'Étape Sun Moon Lake visit letapesunmoonlake.com , or if you would like to visit Sun Moon Lake to cycle round it yourself, learn more at eng.taiwan.net.tw .

ABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATION

The Taiwan Tourism Administration is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. The western Canada market is managed by the San Francisco Office of TTA, while the eastern Canada market is managed by the New York branch of TTA. The new marketing slogan introduced in 2024 is "Waves of Wonder."

SOURCE Taiwan Tourism Administration

Alex Trup, [email protected], +1-929-474-6565