Guests are invited to immerse in the joy of the holiday season with stunning

décor and festive programming at CF shopping centres nationwide

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - As the holiday season approaches, Cadillac Fairview (CF) is excited to welcome shoppers to 'CF Winterville,' a festive celebration that transforms CF's iconic shopping centres across Canada into joyful winter wonderlands.

This season, CF shopping centres will be animated with impressive décor and entertaining experiences that celebrate time-honoured traditions of the holidays. From live musical performances and unique special events to beloved visits with Santa, there's something for everyone to get into the holiday spirit.

"We're excited to welcome guests from near and far to our CF properties this holiday season for a truly entertaining shopping experience," commented Andrea Nickel, Senior Director Engagement and Experience, Cadillac Fairview. "We thoughtfully developed a unique holiday program full of magical experiences and transformed our spaces to create a holiday destination that delivers lasting memories and connections for all our visitors."

A Winter Wonderland Awaits

This year's holiday programming promises to spread cheer and capture the heartwarming moments that make the holiday season truly unforgettable.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre Daily Tree Lighting and Snow Shows: Beginning November 14

Back by popular demand, the CF Toronto Eaton Centre's spectacular 114-foot Christmas tree will have daily animated tree lightings and show-stopping snow shows every hour to dazzle and entertain visitors all season long.

CF Sherway Gardens Holiday Market: Beginning November 28

CF Sherway Gardens' popular holiday market is making its return from November 28th to December 23rd. Transforming Centre Court into a festive marketplace, the CF Holiday Market features vibrant décor, festive activities and entertainment, and a wide variety of curated, local vendors.

Guests are invited to browse for unique gift items from vendors who will be selling a variety of goods ranging from home décor, to holiday snacks and treats, apparel and accessories, personal beauty and seasonal merchandise.

Santa's Sleigh is Landing at CF: Beginning November 15th

From November 15th to December 24th, guests big and small are invited to enjoy the beloved tradition of visiting Santa to share their wish lists and have their photo taken with the man of the season. CF Insiders can book their sessions online beginning on November 1st, with general ticket sales opening to the public on November 4th. Each $15 ticket includes a visit with Santa and instant downloads of up to five digital photos.

CF Music & Weekly Entertainment: Beginning November 13th

From November 13th to December 22nd, shoppers can take in live musical performances featuring local artists via CF Music – taking place every Thursday from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Additional programming, exclusive to CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre, CF Pacific Centre, CF Rideau Centre, CF Sherway Gardens, and CF Toronto Eaton Centre, will run Wednesday to Sunday, including CF Boost on Wednesdays, which offers upbeat holiday music and exciting giveaways; CF Learn Workshops on Saturdays, featuring ornament making and holiday cookie decorating; and CF Play on Sundays, offering fun activities for all ages.

Become a CF Insider

Shoppers are invited to join the CF Insider e-newsletter to receive exclusive offers, insider news, and updates on this year's curated CF Shop the Look - Gift Guide. Packed with the latest trends from CF retailers, the guide features inspiring gift ideas to help ensure that everyone finds, and receives, the perfect present.

To learn more about CF's holiday hours, experiences and services, along with event registration and ticketing info, please visit https://shops.cadillacfairview.com/holiday.

