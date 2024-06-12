Experience the Magic of Taiwan's Solar Festival This Summer!

VANCOUVER, BC, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- Taiwan Tourism Administration is thrilled to announce this year's summer festival. As one of 17 countries the Tropic of Cancer passes through, Taiwan embraces midsummer festivities. This year, we are excited to present the "Taiwan Solar Festival," a vibrant showcase of Taiwan's unique summer attractions.

This year's main event will be held on June 22-23 at the picturesque Niupuzai Love Prairie, a gateway to the Alishan National Scenic Area. The festival promises captivating performances, thematic activities, and a mystery celebrity guest.

One of the festival's most anticipated events is the Taiwan Food Expo. Celebrating Taiwan's culinary artistry, visitors can indulge in a variety of Taiwanese and international delicacies, witness dynamic cooking competitions, and enjoy live demonstrations by renowned chefs from around the world. It's an ideal occasion for families and friends to come together and enjoy the splendid natural scenery and delectable food.

This year, the Taiwan Food Expo features the "Longitudinal Valley Indigenous Festivities" as its opening highlight. Starting from the tribal areas of the Huatung Valley, travelers will be guided through five unique tribal communities, exploring the ingredients that nourish these regions. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the culture and flavors of the tribes through their heartfelt culinary creations. It's a sensory adventure where food becomes a gateway to cultural exploration.

Following the earthquake in Hualien on April 3rd, the Taiwan government swiftly implemented recovery measures, and all major airports, ports, railways, high-speed railways, and metro systems in Taiwan are operating normally. Hualien and Taiwan welcome travelers to come explore the natural beauty and hospitality held within.

Join us at the Taiwan Solar Festival for an unforgettable summer experience! Find out more at summerfestival.taiwan.net.tw

