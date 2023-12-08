TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Everyone in Canada should expect to live in a society where the justice system is fair and accessible. The Government of Canada is committed to providing fair and equal access to justice for Indigenous and racialized communities and addressing systemic racism and discrimination in all its forms and in all phases of the justice system.

To mark Human Rights Day on December 10, the Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and James Maloney, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada joined Beth Boros, Interim Co-Executive Director of Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres (OFIFC), to announce funding for a project to offer free, culturally appropriate legal support and education for Indigenous people living in Ontario's urban areas.

Funding will expand the Indigenous Human Rights Legal Clinic project, a collaboration between the OFIFC and Pro Bono Students Canada. This project is supported by volunteer lawyers and law students who provide legal advice and information on various topics including human and civil rights. It also includes a podcast to share information on systemic discrimination and racial profiling.

Justice Canada is providing $999,999 over three years (2023-2026) for the Indigenous Human Rights Legal Clinic project through the Justice Partnership and Innovation Program.

With these funds, OFIFC will be able to hire additional coordinators to provide legal support and education to more urban Indigenous communities. This will help build knowledge of Indigenous human and civil rights and assist individuals to navigate the justice system.

OFIFC works to improve the quality of life for Indigenous people living in urban environments by supporting self-determined activities which encourage equal access to and participation in Canadian society and which respect Indigenous cultural distinctiveness.

"The Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres is grateful to receive this funding for the Indigenous Human Rights Legal Clinic program. This will allow us to continue to combat anti-Indigenous racism by empowering Indigenous communities through public legal education sessions and a free human rights clinic at the Thunder Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre and the Odawa Native Friendship Centre. These Friendship Centres are places for community members and Indigenous people living in urban spaces to gather, connect with one another and receive culturally informed services."

Beth Boros, Interim Co-Executive Director

Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres

"As we get ready to mark Human Rights Day, it is vital that we all see access to justice as a human rights issue. The funding our government is announcing today will ensure we continue to expand legal access and supports for Indigenous people living in urban communities in Ontario, which in turn, will help combat systemic discrimination and improve access to justice and fairness in the justice system."

The Honourable Arif Virani, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"Our government appreciates the important work done by partners such as Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres in improving the lives of urban Indigenous people. Their focus on making legal supports and resources accessible while respecting Indigenous cultural identity is essential. Everyone in Canada should be free to access the justice system in a respectful and safe way, knowing that they belong and matter."

James Maloney, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minster of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, and Member of Parliament for Etobicoke-Lakeshore

The Justice Partnership and Innovation Program supports projects that promote a fair, relevant and accessible Canadian justice system. This program supports activities that address issues around access to justice, family violence, and other emerging justice issues.

Budget 2021 announced $21.5 million over five years to support the provision of culturally appropriate legal information and resources and to pilot legal advice services for racialized communities across Canada . This funding supports organizations that provide free public legal education and information, as well as organizations that provide legal services and advice to racialized communities.

over five years to support the provision of culturally appropriate legal information and resources and to pilot legal advice services for racialized communities across . This funding supports organizations that provide free public legal education and information, as well as organizations that provide legal services and advice to racialized communities. Founded in 1971, the Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres works to support, advocate for, and build the capacity of member Friendship Centres across Ontario .

. Human Rights Day is celebrated every year on December 10 — the day on which the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948.

— the day on which the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948. The Declaration states that each person is entitled to fundamental rights, including the right to equality, and the right to life, liberty and security of the person. It also recognizes the right to freedom of religion and speech and the right to participate in the cultural life of the community.

