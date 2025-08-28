SURREY, BC, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Families across Canada rely on access to high-quality, affordable and inclusive child care. That is why the governments of Canada and British Columbia are working together to create more early learning and child care spaces to meet the needs of children and families no matter where they live.

Today, the Secretary of State for Children and Youth, the Honourable Anna Gainey, joined the Minister of Education and Child Care for British Columbia, the Honourable Lisa Beare, to announce the creation of 640 new licensed child care spaces on school grounds in 12 communities throughout the province.

These spaces are part of a broader effort to expand access to child care on school grounds and are supported by more than $23.5 million in ChildCareBC New Spaces funding, which is jointly supported by provincial investments and federal funding under the 2021–2022 to 2025–2026 Canada-British Columbia Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement. British Columbia and the federal government signed an extension to the Agreement from 2026–2027 to 2030–2031.

Since 2018, ChildCareBC's space-creation programs have helped fund more than 41,500 new licensed child care spaces in B.C, with 26,200 of these open and providing care for families.

The Government of Canada continues to work with provinces and territories to create more child care spaces, and work toward meeting the needs of families across Canada. As of August 2025, provinces and territories have announced measures to create more than 166,000 new affordable high-quality spaces, benefiting families of approximately 900,000 children across Canada, with some families saving thousands of dollars each year.

Building a Canada-wide early learning and child care system that works for families in every region of the country is a key part of the Government of Canada's plan to make life more affordable, support a strong workforce and grow the economy.

Quotes

"Together we are creating hundreds of new child care spaces in schools across British Columbia. This investment will take hundreds of children off wait lists and save parents thousands of dollars in fees. When children have the best start in life, families thrive and all Canadians benefit."

– The Honourable Anna Gainey, Secretary of State for Children and Youth

"As the new school year begins, hundreds of new licensed child care spaces on school grounds will make a real difference for families as they figure out their routines for the new school year. These spaces are the result of strong partnerships with school districts. Together, we're supporting parents' access to affordable, high-quality child care where and when they need it most—close to home, right at school and in familiar settings."

– The Honourable Lisa Beare, Minister of Education and Child Care for British Columbia

Quick Facts

When the new facilities are open, families will benefit from affordable child care fees, through the province's fee reduction program, which reduces the cost of child care by up to $900 per child per month.

per child per month. By 2025-2026, British Columbia has committed to creating 30,000 new licensed child care spaces for children under age six and a total of 40,000 new licensed spaces for children aged 0 to 5 by 2027–2028.

has committed to creating 30,000 new licensed child care spaces for children under age six and a total of 40,000 new licensed spaces for children aged 0 to 5 by 2027–2028. British Columbia and the federal government recently signed an extension to the agreement for 2026–2027 to 2030–2031 with the goal of continuing to support access to high-quality, affordable, flexible and inclusive early learning and child care programs and services.

and the federal government recently signed an extension to the agreement for 2026–2027 to 2030–2031 with the goal of continuing to support access to high-quality, affordable, flexible and inclusive early learning and child care programs and services. As part of the Canada -wide Early Learning and Child Care system, the Government of Canada aims to work with provinces and territories to create approximately 250,000 new child care spaces across the country by March 2026 to give families affordable child care options, no matter where they live.

-wide Early Learning and Child Care system, the Government of aims to work with provinces and territories to create approximately 250,000 new child care spaces across the country by to give families affordable child care options, no matter where they live. No matter the child care option parents choose, the Canada Child Benefit provides direct, tax-free support, helping about 3.5 million families, including over six million children every year. While families can use the benefit however they need, for many it significantly reduces the burden of child care expenses—in some cases, cutting them entirely thanks to federal, provincial and territorial investments to reduce child care fees in the Canada -wide Early Learning and Child Care system.

