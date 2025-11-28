REGINA, SK, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Affordable child care is essential to Canada's economy. Every child deserves the best possible start in life, and every parent deserves the peace of mind that comes from knowing their child is cared for, in a safe and inclusive environment.

That is why the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan continue to work together to support the successful implementation of the Canada-wide early learning and child care system, ensuring that families across the country will continue to have access to high-quality regulated child care for an affordable price.

Today, the Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development), on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families, and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, along with the Honourable Everett Hindley, Saskatchewan's Minister of Education, announced that the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan have successfully negotiated a five-year extension, starting in2026–27 and running until March 31, 2031, to the existing bilateral Canada-Saskatchewan early learning and child care agreement and to the Canada–Saskatchewan Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.

Through these extended agreements, the Government of Canada will provide more than $1.6 billion to Saskatchewan over five years to support access to high-quality, affordable, flexible and inclusive early learning and child care programs and services across the province. This includes an annual 3% funding increase, to help ensure the agreements are sustainable over their duration. As part of the extension, parents of children who turn six while still in child care will continue to be eligible for the $10-a-day rate for the remainder of the same school year.

This agreement is an important step in the provincial and federal governments working together to ensure accessible child care in Saskatchewan. Building and maintaining a Canada-wide early learning and child care system is a key part of making life more affordable for families and providing children with the best possible start in life, while building a strong workforce and growing the economy.

Quotes

"Affordable child care is an economic tool that helps Saskatchewan grow. When parents can find good, reliable child care, they can work, train, or build a business. That helps families earn more and helps the whole province stay competitive. In Saskatchewan, lower fees are saving families thousands of dollars and keeping more people in the workforce. We will keep working with partners to protect and expand these spaces so every child can learn, and every family can plan for a strong future."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Whether they live in a small northern community or in a big city, I hear the same thing over and over when I talk to parents: $10-a-day child care is a game changer for family budgets. This renewed child care agreement – representing a federal investment of $1.6 billion – will save families thousands of dollars, help child care centres plan for the future, and support the early childhood educators who make it all possible, so that we can make sure that every child in Saskatchewan gets the safe, high-quality care they deserve."

– The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development)

"Today, we reaffirm our shared commitment to building a strong Saskatchewan with high-quality, accessible and affordable child care for families. We will continue building on the progress we have made and move forward with purpose, ensuring meaningful supports for children and families in Saskatchewan over the next five years."

– The Honourable Everett Hindley, Saskatchewan's Minister of Education

"The YMCA of Regina is excited to be part of today's announcement. This extension ensures that families across Saskatchewan will continue to be able to access high quality, accessible, inclusive, and affordable childcare. The YMCA and licensed childcare operators across the province welcome this announcement and look forward to working together in partnership as the details of the extension are announced."

– Steve Compton, Chief Executive Officer, YMCA of Regina

Quick facts

The agreements announced today builds upon the approximately $1.1 billion already committed to Saskatchewan through existing child care agreements since 2021.

The extended agreements also include continued funding to extend the Early Learning and Child Care Infrastructure Funding Agreement for an additional year, until 2026–27. This will continue dedicated supports to infrastructure projects in underserved communities to increase inclusion in the Canada-wide early learning and child care system.

Saskatchewan achieved an average cost of $10 a day for regulated early learning and child care under the Canada-wide system on April 1, 2023.

The Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreements with provinces and territories are already helping across the country. The families of approximately 900,000 children are benefiting from affordable and high-quality child care across the country. Eight provinces and territories, including Saskatchewan, are delivering regulated child care for an average of $10 a day or less, and all other jurisdictions have reduced fees by 50% or more to support the affordability goals of the Canada-wide early learning and child care system.

No matter the child care option parents choose, the Canada Child Benefit provides direct, tax-free support, helping about 3.5 million families, including over 6 million children every year. Families can use the benefit however they need; for many, it significantly reduces the burden of child care expenses--in some cases, cutting those expenses entirely thanks to federal, provincial and territorial investments to reduce child care fees in the Canada-wide early learning and child care system.

Associated links

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected], 343-540-6643; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Department of Education, Government of Saskatchewan, 306-533-6391, [email protected]