Expanded air travel between Canada and Australia

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Expanding our international air transport travel relationships with other countries provides Canadians with greater choice and more convenience. Canadians want and deserve options for their international travel needs.

Today, the Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport, announced that Canada has recently expanded its air transport agreement with Australia.

The expanded agreement includes an unlimited number of direct passenger and cargo flights and enhances operational flexibility for each country's airlines. It also includes access to any point in the other country's territory. This is a significant expansion of the agreement and is expected to meet the needs of this important bilateral market for the long term.

This expanded agreement was reached at the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) Air Services Negotiation Event, held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Over the course of the event, the Canadian delegation of officials from Global Affairs Canada, Transport Canada and the Canadian Transportation Agency held several productive meetings with their international counterparts to conclude this agreement and facilitate the negotiation of future agreements.

"We are pleased to enhance our strong relationship with Australia, one of our most important markets. This expanded air transport agreement will improve connectivity for passengers, deepen our cultural and commercial ties, and strengthen our supply chains. This is great news for travellers and businesses in both our countries."

The Honourable Anita Anand

President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport

"The expanded Canada-Australia Air Transport Agreement is great news for passengers, businesses and industries in both Canada and Australia. Along with Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy and my upcoming Team Canada Trade Mission to Australia in February of next year, social and economic opportunities for travellers will grow. Thanks to our work and this agreement, Canadian and Australian markets will prosper."

The Honourable Mary Ng

Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development

In 2023, Australia was Canada's 18 th largest air travel market, with 534,075 one-way passenger trips.

was 18 largest air travel market, with 534,075 one-way passenger trips. The sixteenth ICAO Air Services Negotiation (ICAN2024) Event was hosted by the Ministry of Transport Malaysia from October 21-25, 2024 .

. The event provides delegations from countries around the world with a central meeting place to conduct bilateral, regional or plurilateral air services negotiations and consultations, as well as networking opportunities for policy makers, regulators, air operators, service providers and other stakeholders.

The Government of Canada is continually working on new and expanded air transport agreements under the Blue Sky policy, which encourages long-term, sustainable competition and the development of international air services.

is continually working on new and expanded air transport agreements under the Blue Sky policy, which encourages long-term, sustainable competition and the development of international air services. Canada has air transport agreements or arrangements covering more than 125 countries.

Blue Sky Policy: www.tc.gc.ca/bluesky

