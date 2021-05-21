Exceptional Canadians recognized by the Administrator in virtual presentation ceremonies

OTTAWA, ON, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - During a series of private virtual ceremonies, His Excellency the Right Honourable Richard Wagner, P.C., Administrator of the Government of Canada, presented a variety of Canadian honours. These private virtual ceremonies were attended by a small gathering of family and friends to celebrate each individual's extraordinary accomplishments.

Many honours exist within the Canadian Honours System, including the Order of Canada, the Meritorious Service Decorations and the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers. The recipients come from all walks of life, but all share a desire to help others, to achieve excellence and to contribute to their communities and to Canada.

Nominations for Canadian honours are accepted on an ongoing basis throughout the year. Shine a spotlight on someone extraordinary by nominating them for a Canadian honour.

Quote:

"Over the past months, in my role as administrator of the Government of Canada, with support from the professional and dedicated staff at the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General, it has been an amazing privilege to virtually meet Canadians from coast to coast and recognize their outstanding accomplishments. Each of these inspiring individuals and their stories of compassion, goodwill and achievement should be celebrated. They show us how together we contribute to a better Canada."

Richard Wagner, Administrator of the Government of Canada

Quick facts:

Encouraging excellence is at the core of the governor general's mandate.

In the absence of the governor general, the administrator fulfils the role and responsibilities of the governor general, to ensure the continuity of our system of constitutional monarchy.

Since Jan. 23, 2021 , the current Administrator has presided over 15 virtual honours ceremonies, in addition to giving Royal Assent to 9 bills, signing 396 Orders in Council and 31 letters of accreditation of outgoing Canadian heads of mission, and officially welcoming 12 foreign heads of mission to Canada .

, the current Administrator has presided over 15 virtual honours ceremonies, in addition to giving Royal Assent to 9 bills, signing 396 Orders in Council and 31 letters of accreditation of outgoing Canadian heads of mission, and officially welcoming 12 foreign heads of mission to . The Order of Canada is one of our country's highest honours and recognizes recipients for their outstanding dedication to their community and service to the nation.

is one of our country's highest honours and recognizes recipients for their outstanding dedication to their community and service to the nation. The Meritorious Service Decorations recognize individuals who have performed a deed or an activity in a highly professional manner, or at a very high standard that brings benefit or honour to Canada , from advocacy initiatives or health care services to humanitarian efforts or contributions to the arts.

, from advocacy initiatives or health care services to humanitarian efforts or contributions to the arts. The Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers recognizes individuals who have demonstrated passion, dedication and commitment to their communities through significant, sustained and unpaid voluntary contributions.

Anyone can nominate a person for a Canadian honour, decoration or medal.

Each nomination is researched before being reviewed by an independent advisory committee or council, which then makes recommendations to the governor general.

