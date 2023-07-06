16 EVLO 1000 units will be installed in Vermont this year to deliver peak reduction value for utility customers while enabling more renewable generation

VARENNES, QC, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - EVLO Energy Storage Inc. (EVLO), a fully integrated battery energy storage systems and solutions provider and a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec, is pleased to announce its first utility-scale storage project in the United States. Located in Troy, Vermont, the 3 MW / 12 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) project will help to further the integration of local renewable generation into the New England grid.

The EVLO BESS will store energy during strong energy production times for later use during times of peak energy demand, helping to smooth out the intermittency of renewable power generation and delivering value to utility customers. Troy is located in the Sheffield-Highgate Export Interface ("SHEI"), and this project will also provide data to the U.S. Department of Energy and Sandia National Laboratories to support analysis of how batteries can help the export of energy from the region.

"EVLO is honored to lend our decades of experience and technical expertise in the development and operation of battery energy storage systems to support this renewable integration project," said Sonia St-Arnaud, President and CEO at EVLO. "Battery energy storage systems are a key link for transforming the grid to help reduce peak energy demand and to enable renewable energy generation. With this project, we're excited to demonstrate how it can benefit utility customers and the New England grid."

The project includes a $2 million cost-share partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy through Sandia's Energy Storage Demonstration Projects program. EVLO will deliver an end-to-end solution consisting of its EVLO 1000 units, Power Converter System platforms and industry-leading Energy Management System EVLOGIX. The BESS project will be commissioned by the end of 2023 and EVLO will continue to monitor and maintain the system for 20 years.

About EVLO Energy Storage Inc.

EVLO Energy Storage Inc. (EVLO) is a fully integrated battery energy storage systems and solutions provider and subsidiary of Hydro-Québec – North America's largest renewable energy producer. EVLO's utility-scale systems, control software, and commissioning, monitoring and system management services deliver superior performance, safety and reliability. EVLO's world-class solutions are backed by decades of R&D and its comprehensive services are led by a veteran team of industry experts passionate about partnering with customers to build a cleaner, more resilient energy future. To learn more: https://evloenergy.com/

