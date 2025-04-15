Constructed by Eastern Power Solutions, the solar-plus-storage projects will provide 10 MW / 20 MWh of critical clean capacity for the American Samoa grid.

MONTRÉAL, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - EVLO Energy Storage Inc. (EVLO), a fully integrated battery energy storage systems (BESS) provider and wholly owned subsidiary of Hydro-Québec, announced today the completed commissioning of a 4-MW, 8-MWh, 2-hour duration energy storage system, the first of three projects in American Samoa. In collaboration with Eastern Power Solutions (EPS), a turn-key solar energy service provider, the solar-plus-storage projects will support American Samoa Power Authority (ASPA)'s mission to provide quality, safe, economical, and sustainable utility services to the community of American Samoa.

The three projects, deployed on American Samoa islands of Tutuila and Aunu'u will have installed capacities of 4 MW/8 MWh, 5 MW/10 MWh, and 1 MW/2 MWh. All three projects will support ramp rate control to smooth and limit fluctuations in solar photovoltaic (PV) power output, ensuring reliable renewable integration and grid stability. The American Samoa Power Authority selected Eastern Power Solutions with the EVLO 1000 BESS to enhance the delivery of safe, reliable, and clean power to the local community.

ASPA is a development-oriented public utility providing electricity, water, wastewater, and solid waste services to about 50,000 residents. American Samoa uses imported fossil fuels for almost all of the territory's energy needs, including transportation, drinking and wastewater treatment, and most of its electric power generation. In 2016, the American Samoa Renewable Energy Committee (ASREC) set a goal to meet 100% of American Samoa's energy from renewable energy resources by 2040, primarily with solar energy.

"At EVLO, we are dedicated to delivering safe and efficient energy storage solutions to utilities and power producers aiming to incorporate cleaner technologies into their energy mix," said Sonia St-Arnaud, President and CEO of EVLO. "This project demonstrates the mutual commitment we have, with ASPA and EPS, towards a cleaner future and a more resilient electrical network. By providing robust, fully integrated BESS solutions and meeting clients' needs wherever they are, EVLO ensures grid stability and support the integration of renewable energy sources from mainland areas to isolated regions."

"Eastern Power Solutions is very proud to lead construction on these projects in American Samoa," said EPS COO Scott Bonney. "With an international presence, we remain one of the most active companies bringing turn-key solar solutions to U.S. territories. The commissioning of this site illustrates the early achievements of our collaboration with EVLO and ASPA in solar and storage power generation projects."

American Samoa is the southernmost U.S. territory, comprising about 76 square miles across five islands and two coral atolls. An isolated archipelago, American Samoa must generate all the electricity its community needs, striving for greater energy independence to ensure a more sustainable future. Positioned less than 1,000 miles south of the equator, American Samoa is uniquely positioned to harness its abundant solar energy resources. BESS projects will be critical for American Samoa to achieve its renewable energy goals by maximizing solar utilization, reducing dependence on imported fuels, and ensuring a safe, reliable grid.

About EVLO Energy Storage Inc.

EVLO Energy Storage Inc. (EVLO) is a fully integrated battery energy storage systems and solutions provider and subsidiary of Hydro-Québec – North America's largest renewable energy producer. EVLO's utility-scale systems, control software, commissioning, monitoring, and system management services deliver superior performance, safety, and reliability. EVLO's world-class solutions are backed by decades of R&D, and its comprehensive services are led by a veteran team of industry experts passionate about partnering with customers to build a cleaner, more resilient energy future. To learn more: evloenergy.com/en/

About Eastern Power Solutions

Eastern Power Solutions (EPS) has a deep commitment to promulgating renewable and sustainable energy systems for the future. With an unmatched devotion to helping customers go green, EPS does the job right for projects of any scope, resulting in a solar installation that is uniquely engineered and constructed to exceed customer expectations. To learn more: easternpowersolutions.com

