EVLO TO PROVIDE DOMINION ENERGY WITH SAFETY ENHANCED ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS

Modified EVLOFLEX version earned UL 9540 certification, aiding Virginia's clean energy transition with 300+ MWh to be deployed

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - EVLO Energy Storage Inc. (EVLO), a fully integrated battery energy storage systems (BESS) provider and wholly owned subsidiary of Hydro-Québec, announces a major achievement in its relationship with investor-owned utility Dominion Energy (Dominion) to develop a battery energy storage system (BESS) with enhanced fire and safety features that meet and exceed Dominion's unique safety specifications. The augmented version of EVLOFLEX now has achieved UL 9540 certification, showcasing EVLO's expertise in creating groundbreaking BESS solutions that outperform safety standards.

The EVLOFLEX energy storage system. (CNW Group/EVLO)

UL 9540 certification recognizes BESS safety, reliability and performance across several phases including design, production, testing, installation, and operation. It requires robust functional safety governance, fire prevention and response preparedness, explosion containment provisions, hazard detection sensitivity, and resistance to cascading failures. The rigorous UL 9540A testing protocol, leading to the UL 9540 certification, was conducted by independent North American certification agencies.

"We are proud of our team's success in augmenting EVLOFLEX to meet Dominion's specific safety requirements," said EVLO Chief Technology Officer Michel Cousineau. "Through targeted adjustments, we've further strengthened EVLOFLEX's safety features. The integration of an external fire panel control, for example, will facilitate regulatory approval process by authorities having jurisdictions (AHJ). This will benefit both Dominion and future clients seeking for their projects to meet stringent certification standards like NFPA 72."

EVLOFLEX, EVLO's fully integrated utility-grade BESS solution, is designed to help utilities stabilize grids, control flow, and optimize asset operation, and incorporates leading fire protection solutions at all levels. The system employs both active and passive thermal runaway mitigation measures, including a unique approach going beyond the NFPA 69 design standards that ensures passive gas evacuation even during power outages. EVLOLEX first achieved UL 9540 certification in March 2024 and was recently recertified to validate the safety feature upgrades requested by Dominion, underscoring EVLO's commitment to excellence and its efforts to address the critical needs of its customers.

"Our collaboration with Dominion Energy is guided by our customer-centric approach and our commitment to deliver products that meet the most stringent safety requirements and provide superior performance" said Sonia St-Arnaud, President and CEO of EVLO. "As a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec, North America's largest renewable energy provider, partnering with utilities is in our DNA. EVLOFLEX enhanced fire and safety version's recertification of UL 9540 standards demonstrates our unwavering commitment to safety and innovation in the large-scale energy storage sector."

The enhanced EVLOFLEX BESS will be deployed across three large-scale BESS projects in the Commonwealth of Virginia, totaling more than 300 MWh in capacity. The projects align with Dominion's Grid-Transformation Plan to modernize its infrastructure while maintaining safe and reliable service. They will also support the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA), a landmark legislation driving the state towards 100% clean energy by 2050. The VCEA stands as Virginia's most ambitious clean energy initiative to date.

The three Virginia projects are scheduled to begin commissioning in 2025 and 2026. EVLOFLEX's enhanced safety features will also be available in future projects for other EVLO clients with stringent safety standards.

About EVLO Energy Storage Inc.

EVLO Energy Storage Inc. (EVLO) is a fully integrated battery energy storage systems and solutions provider and subsidiary of Hydro-Québec – North America's largest renewable energy producer. EVLO's utility-scale systems, control software, commissioning, monitoring, and system management services deliver superior performance, safety, and reliability. EVLO's world-class solutions are backed by decades of R&D, and its comprehensive services are led by a veteran team of industry experts passionate about partnering with customers to build a cleaner, more resilient energy future.

To learn more: evloenergy.com

SOURCE EVLO

Information: Sabrina Bourque, Communications Manager, EVLO Energy Storage, [email protected], 450 809-1840