Every Toronto Blue Jays™ win this season scores you a free A&W offer on the A&W mobile app.

TORONTO, April 8, 2024 Canadians have another reason to celebrate Blue Jays™ victories this season with a free A&W offer. A&W's newest promotion, Blue Jays Win You Win, will celebrate Blue Jays wins this season with a delicious free offer on the A&W app. During the 2024 MLB season, after every Blue Jays win, check the A&W app the next day for an exclusive one-day offer—it's that simple. A walk off home run for the Blue Jays could mean a free Teen Burger, onion rings or A&W Root Beer the next day. That means 162 chances to get free A&W items on the app!

Canada's Favourite Baseball Team meets Canada's Best Tasting Burger

Since 2021, A&W has been the 'Official Burger of the Toronto Blue Jays™' as part of the multi-year partnership of two beloved Canadian organizations. The Blue Jays Win You Win mobile app promotion is the newest brand collaboration between the Blue Jays and A&W. This year, Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. joins Allen, the A&W guy, in a number of commercials explaining the program.



"We had so much fun working with Vlad Guerrero Jr. and his dad, Vlad Guerrero Sr. on the Ringer Burger last year," says Amanda Wang, Director of Marketing at A&W, "We're so excited to partner with Vladdy again to promote our season-long Blue Jays Win You Win promotion."

"We are excited to elevate our partnership with A&W to celebrate wins with Blue Jays fans across the country", said David O'Reilly, Director, Corporate Partnerships, Toronto Blue Jays. "The Blue Jays Win, You Win program is a fantastic example of collaboration between our two brands to enhance the Blue Jays fan experience. We are thrilled to work with A&W to meet our objective of creating memorable moments for Blue Jays fans and A&W customers from coast-to-coast-to-coast."

About A&W Canada:

A&W is proud to be 100% Canadian owned and operated, and one of the most trusted brands in the country. Home of Canada's Best Tasting Burger, we are known for delicious classics like the Teen Burger®, hand battered Onion Rings and A&W Root Beer®. You can enjoy our craveworthy burgers, breakfast and beverages coast to coast, at one of our 1,000+ restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca.

