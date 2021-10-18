Evergreen launches a new climate-resilient food garden at the Brick Works

In partnership with Foresters Financial, the new Guild Garden is designed for children to learn about nature through play

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Evergreen, in partnership with Foresters Financial™ (Foresters), has created a new climate-resilient space - the Guild Garden, at the Brick Works in downtown Toronto.

Evergreen designed the Guild Garden to provide nutritious food and to support pollinating insects and other wildlife, with children's learning and play in mind. Foresters employees then built it from the ground up over three-months - landscaping the new garden beds, soil building, and tree planting.

At the centre of the Brick Works existing Children's Garden, the Guild Garden features 25 species of plants that aid in climate change adaptability. They are specifically chosen to support beneficial insects and deter pests, protect and enrich the soil, and represent a diverse range of edible perennials, with many grown on-site at the Brick Works green house. The garden is also designed for children to learn about nature through play – for example, a centuries-old hollow white oak log offers endless opportunity for children to explore.

"We know that a garden with many different species and varieties of plants has a far greater chance of resisting climate-related stressors," shares Luke Howie, Senior Program Manager at Evergreen. "With Foresters' generous support and vision, we have created a space together that increases our chances of weathering anything climate change throws our way."

"The Guild Garden is part of our Growing a Better Future sustainability vision at Foresters, actively focused on climate change and sustainability; health and wellness; and inclusion and diversity. Volunteerism and community are core to our values, and we are proud that our people were able to play a role in bringing the Guild Garden to fruition," shares Foresters Employee Purpose Engagement Specialist Stephanie Fenyes.

About Evergreen

Evergreen is dedicated to making cities flourish. Since 1991, the national not-for-profit has been hard at working transforming spaces into great places so that communities can thrive. We believe that by connecting people, natural and built worlds, we can enable Canadians to do great things that will shape our cities for the better. For more information visit www.evergreen.ca

About Foresters Financial

Foresters Financial is quietly redefining the life insurance and individual savings industry across the U.S., Canada and UK by enriching the lives, communities, and overall well-being of its members. Agents and members alike appreciate the turnkey-decisioned product offerings and end-to-end digitized processes that make it easy to get life insurance without traditional medical exams. State-of-the-art mobile tools help agents deliver tailored plans to prospective and current members. Dedicated to its members' well-being, Foresters offers a suite of member benefits and is redefining the conventional life insurance model, bringing improved financial security and overall wellness to everyday North American families. Foresters recently merged with Canada Protection Plan to become a leading life insurance distributor in Canada. Foresters Financial is the trade name for The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. For 20 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best.1

For information purposes only.

™Foresters Financial, Foresters, Helping Is Who We Are, Foresters Care, Foresters Go and the Foresters Go logo are trade names and/or trademarks of The Independent Order of Foresters (a fraternal benefit society, 789 Don Mills Road, Toronto, ON, Canada M3C 1T9) and its subsidiaries.

Canada Protection Plan is a trademark of Canada Protection Plan Inc.

________________________ 1 The A.M. Best ratings assigned on July 29, 2021 reflect overall strength and claims-paying ability of The Independent Order of Foresters (IOF). An "A" (Excellent) rating is assigned to companies that have a strong ability to meet their ongoing obligations to policyholders and have, on balance, excellent balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standards established by A.M. Best Company. A.M. Best assigns ratings from A++ to F, A++ and A+ being superior ratings and A and A- being excellent ratings. In assigning the ratings for IOF, A.M. Best stated that the rating outlook is "stable", which means it is unlikely to change in the near future. See ambest.com for our latest ratings.

