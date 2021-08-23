Eureka! We have found our way back to California

WestJet brings back service between Calgary and Orange County/Anaheim, and transitions to year-round connectivity to San Francisco

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced it is growing its California network. The airline is reintroducing non-stop service between Orange County/Anaheim and Calgary, initially operating twice weekly, beginning November 4, 2021, and quickly transitioning to three times weekly on December 7, 2021. Additionally, the airline moves from summer flights to providing year-round service between Calgary and San Francisco, operating twice weekly, beginning October 31, 2021.

"We are excited to increase connectivity between the Golden State and Alberta, another step toward strengthening our presence as Western Canada's largest air carrier, while restoring our transborder network," said John Weatherill, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "Whether visiting the many world-renowned theme parks in Orange County, escaping the cold winter to explore San Francisco's coastline or jet setting to marvel at the Canadian Rockies, these routes will provide more affordable and convenient travel options for business and leisure travel."

Delta codeshare partnership

WestJet guests flying to Orange County/Anaheim and San Francisco from Calgary will benefit from convenient connections, through WestJet's codeshare partnership with Delta, gaining access to Delta's extensive and expanding network of U.S. destinations. Additionally, top-tier WestJet Rewards members and Business cabin guests will enjoy benefits through their connections to Delta's network including access to Delta Sky Club lounges.

Details of WestJet's new service between Calgary and Orange County/Anaheim:

Route Frequency Start date Calgary – Orange County/Anaheim 2x weekly November 4, 2021

3x weekly December 7, 2021 Orange County/Anaheim – Calgary 2x weekly November 4, 2021

3x weekly December 7, 2021

Details of WestJet's new service between Calgary and San Francisco:

Route Frequency Start date Calgary – San Francisco 2x weekly October 31, 2021 San Francisco – Calgary 2x weekly October 31, 2021

Additional quotes

"Congratulations to WestJet on the announcement of their direct route from YYC to Orange County, and the extended year-round capacity to the city famous for its Golden Gate bridge. These added U.S. routes strengthen our role as WestJet's hub and provide more Albertans the ability to visit sunny California. We also say 'hello/bonjour' to Californians visiting Calgary given the eased restrictions for U.S. travelers." The Calgary Airport Authority

