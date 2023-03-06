ETALK LIVE AT THE OSCARS® Returns to the Biggest Red Carpet in Television, March 12 on CTV

– ETALK LIVE AT THE OSCARS® airs live Sunday, March 12 at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app –

– COUNTDOWN TO THE OSCARS® follows live at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app –

– The 95th OSCARS® airs live Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app –

– Non-stop extended coverage available all weekend long across ETALK's social media channels @etalkctv –

TORONTO, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - It's Hollywood's biggest night and CTV's ETALK – Canada's most-watched entertainment news program – leads the way delivering unparalleled coverage of the 95th OSCARS®, broadcasting live Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app. OSCARS® Sunday begins with the return of Canada's live red carpet special, ETALK LIVE AT THE OSCARS® at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT, leading into COUNTDOWN TO THE OSCARS® at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app.

ETALK LIVE AT THE OSCARS® has exclusive access to the most anticipated and glamorous red carpet event in the world as the only Canadian outlet broadcasting live from the OSCARS® red carpet. Making his OSCARS® debut, Tyrone Edwards anchors ETALK's newly expanded interview position – second only to host broadcaster ABC – conducting one-on-one interviews with the biggest stars in the world. From ETALK's exclusive balcony position at the Dolby® Theatre, senior correspondents Lainey Lui and Traci Melchor have a bird's-eye view of all the red carpet action – from the biggest fashion moments to the surprising celebrity run-ins you can't see anywhere else.

ETALK is everywhere OSCARS® weekend, kicking things off on Thursday at Canada & the Oscars, a celebration of Canadian nominees excellence in the entertainment industry. In association with Telefilm Canada and the Consul General of Canada in Los Angeles, Edwards hosts the exclusive event, with ETALK there to capture the moments. On Friday, the ETALK team, including Edwards, Lui, and Melchor, report on location from outside the Dolby® Theatre to bring pre-award show highlights and behind-the-scenes coverage, as final preparations for Hollywood's biggest night kick into high gear.

Following the OSCARS®, ETALK's coverage continues with updates from the official OSCARS® after party, the Governors Ball, the Vanity Fair Party, and more. ETALK reveals even more from Hollywood's biggest night, including exclusive interviews, red carpet highlights, and backstage moments, during its annual OSCARS® recap anchored from The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which airs Monday, March 13 at 7 p.m. ET/PT CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app. In 2022, ETALK delivered the most-watched OSCARS® recap among total viewers and all key demos.

