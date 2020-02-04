ETALK LIVE AT THE OSCARS® Delivers Exclusive Canadian Content Live From the Biggest Night in Hollywood, February 9 on CTV

– ETALK LIVE AT THE OSCARS kicks off CTV's Oscar's coverage at

5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT –

– CANADIAN SCREEN AWARD-winning Twitter special, ETALK LIVE FROM THE OSCARS BALCONY, airs live at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on Twitter and CTV.ca –

– Post-OSCARS recap airs Monday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. ET/PT –

– The 92nd OSCARS® airs Sunday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CTV –

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - CTV announced today the broadcast details for the most-watched entertainment event broadcast in Canada, and CTV's ETALK leads the way with the best access to the stars and excitement of the 92ND OSCARS®. The lead up to the OSCARS begins on CTV with Canada's only red carpet special, ETALK LIVE AT THE OSCARS at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT, followed by the award-winning live digital show, ETALK LIVE FROM THE OSCARS BALCONY at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on Twitter and CTV.ca. Visit CTV.ca to confirm local broadcast times. Then, it's the big event itself, the 92ND OSCARS®, airing Sunday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CTV and everywhere CTV content can be found.



ETALK LIVE AT THE OSCARS, which reached 1.9 million Canadians last year, comes to viewers live from Los Angeles on the OSCARS red carpet. Ben Mulroney anchors ETALK's prime interview position – second only to host U.S. broadcaster ABC – conducting one on-one interviews with the biggest stars in Hollywood. Meanwhile, ETALK anchor Danielle Graham, who returns from maternity leave for the highly anticipated night, is joined by ETALK anchor Lainey Lui reporting from the exclusive balcony position for a birds-eye view of the OSCARS red carpet. For the fourth year in a row, ETALK has a second camera in the balcony position to capture exciting red carpet moments that viewers can't see anywhere else.

