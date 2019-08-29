ETALK Kicks Off Season 18 with Canada's Most-Watched Coverage of the Toronto International Film Festival, Beginning September 5 on CTV

– Visa Infinite® is the sponsor of the ETALK Visa Infinite Lounge during TIFF –

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - As film's biggest, brightest, and most-talented make their way to the 44th annual Toronto International Film Festival® (Sept. 5-15), ETALK is on the ground covering the top world premieres, landing exclusive interviews, breaking festival news, sharing red carpet highlights, and more. ETALK (@etalkCTV) launches its new season with unparalleled exclusive access to all things TIFF, beginning Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app. Click here for a look at ETALK's TIFF promo.

Season 18 of ETALK officially kicks off Sept. 3 with a week of exclusives, including one-on-one interviews with Lenny Kravitz about his new design project - all leading up to the extensive TIFF coverage that begins later that week.

This year, ETALK brings audiences even closer to the stars with more real-time coverage than ever before. ETALK's Twitter followers can access ETALK's red carpet interviews at the most buzzed-about premieres as they happen. Plus, ETALK's always candid, always fresh social series The Drop (weekdays on Instagram and Facebook Stories), broadcasts from the heart of the action on opening weekend. ETALK hosts share their hot takes on the movies everyone's talking about on Instagram in a new daily confessional series, while Etalk.ca delivers comprehensive festival coverage, including extended interviews, daily fashion roundups, breaking news, and more.

ETALK airs weeknights at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app and 7:30 p.m. ET on CTV2, CTV.ca, and the CTV app (visit CTV.ca for local listings). Full festival coverage is available at etalk.ca.

