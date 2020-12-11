ETALK and Canada's Walk of Fame Present CELEBRATING GREATNESS: A CANADA'S WALK OF FAME SPECIAL, December 18 on CTV

– The one-hour special highlights defining moments, including Allan Slaight Music Impact Honourees, big ETALK interviews, and Inductees from years past –

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - ETALK in partnership with Canada's Walk of Fame (CWOF) announced today the new one-hour event, CELEBRATING GREATNESS: A CANADA'S WALK OF FAME SPECIAL, debuting Friday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on CTV. Hosted by ETALK co-anchor Tyrone Edwards, and through the lens of the

Allan Slaight Music Impact honourees, the new special tells the story of exceptional Canadians and their rise to greatness. Following the premiere on CTV, CELEBRATING GREATNESS: A CANADA'S WALK OF FAME SPECIAL will be available on CTV.ca and the CTV app.

With the annual induction gala cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada's Walk of Fame and ETALK deliver new interviews and unearthed archival footage from Allan Slaight Music Impact honourees Shawn Mendes, Melanie Fiona, Brett Kissel, Drake, The Weeknd, and Alessia Cara, as well as highlights from the past 20 years of Canada's Walk of Fame, featuring appearances by Inductees,

Rick Hansen, Russell Peters, and Buffy Sainte-Marie. The special also pays tribute to some of the Inductees the world lost this year, including Canadian icon

Alex Trebek. Plus Martin Luther King III, who inducted civil rights activist

Viola Desmond in 2017, appears to pay tribute to Desmond once again.

"With the annual gala being shut down during this time of uncertainty, I am so proud we we're able to adapt and deliver this star-studded special that honours and celebrates extraordinary Canadians, both past and present," said Nanci MacLean, Vice-President, Bell Media Studios and President, Pinewood Toronto Studios. "It's so important that we continue our commitment to supporting homegrown talent, every single year, no matter what."

"We are excited to partner with ETALK and leverage its powerful platform to shine a brighter light on Canada's Walk of Fame's history," said Jeffrey Latimer, CEO, Canada's Walk of Fame. "Our exemplary Inductees and our incredible national programs are allowing us to share the personal journeys and stories of great Canadian achievers."

Also announced today, in celebration of the 10th Anniversary of the Allan Slaight Music Impact honour, Canada's Walk of Fame inducts Allan Slaight with a star on Canada's Walk of Fame for his contributions in business and philanthropy.

