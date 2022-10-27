ET CANADA WELCOMES BIG BROTHER CANADA ALUMS BRITTNEE BLAIR AND JEDSON TAVERNIER AS NEW ON-AIR REPORTERS

The Reality TV Fan-Favourites Join ET Canada's Nightly Broadcast Starting November 1

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - ET Canada is proud to announce that former Big Brother Canada houseguests Brittnee Blair and Jedson Tavernier are set to join ET Canada as reporters beginning this November. Alongside hosts Cheryl Hickey and Sangita Patel, and reporters Carlos Bustamante, Morgan Hoffman and Keshia Chanté, Blair and Tavernier will help deliver the latest in entertainment news to Canadian audiences on the award-winning nightly broadcast, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on Global.

"I'm so thrilled to be joining the ET Canada family," exclaimed Blair. "I'm looking forward to all of the adventures yet to come, and to sharing so many wonderful stories with our viewers."

"I am beyond excited to start working on ET Canada!" stated Tavernier. "This feels like a full circle moment for me, after appearing on Big Brother Canada on Global, to be given the opportunity to work as a reporter on the same network. I'm looking forward to getting in the studio, learning from the other on-air talent, and interviewing some amazing people!"

Brittnee Blair is a well-known Canadian television personality, appearing as host of W Network's Movie Date, and appeared as a houseguest on the third season of Big Brother Canada. A beacon and advocate for body positivity and self-love, Brittnee is an international plus-size model, who prides herself on encouraging women of all shapes, colours, and sizes to embrace their own beauty. In her spare time, she travels the world discovering and connecting with new places and people, through local cuisine and experiences.

Jedson Tavernier is a Toronto-based model, social media creator, fitness enthusiast and TV personality. After five years of playing varsity basketball at the University of Western Ontario and graduating with two degrees in Kinesiology, Jedson transitioned his talents to entertainment, appearing on the ninth season of Big Brother Canada. Jedson also lends his talents to the Toronto Raptors social media team, and has appeared in various broadcast commercials and brand campaigns. When Jedson isn't working, he loves to read, stay active, and inspire those around him.

"ET Canada is thrilled to welcome Brittnee and Jedson to the team as our newest reporters," said executive producer, John Kampilis. "With engaging personalities and strong social presence, Brittnee and Jedson bring their own brand of storytelling and perspective to the show, and we can't wait to introduce them to our viewers on November 1!"

