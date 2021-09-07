ET Canada's Show-Stopping 17th Season Premieres Tonight on Global

It all begins tonight with ET Canada's exclusive visit to the set of one of Global's most anticipated new Original series, Family Law , with series star Victor Garber discussing his decision to join the cast of the legal drama, and his experience filming in Vancouver, Canada. Then, interviews with Shay Mitchell, Gerard Butler, Billy Porter, and an exclusive sit down with iconic songstress Jennifer Hudson rounding out the week. Later this fall, fans can tune-in for in-depth interviews with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood including Olivia Munn , Jason Momoa , Alicia Vikander , Tom Hardy , Andy Serkis , Woody Harrelson , and the cast of the highly anticipated James Bond flick No Time To Die .

Then, as Hollywood heads north for the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival®, ET Canada will be right in the heart of the action, as the Shangri-La Hotel Toronto, becomes festival central with the hotel set to house the show's official interview suite, with celebrities and filmmakers stopping by to dish on their latest projects premiering at the festival this year.

The star power doesn't stop there as ET Canada produces a lineup of specials gracing the small screen this fall. First, ET Canada's newly greenlit hour-long weekend edition ET Canada Weekend premieres Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT, delivering in-depth celebrity interviews and exclusive features while bringing Canadian audiences the biggest news stories of the week. Next, on Thursday, Sept. 30, ET Canada recognizes the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, broadcasting a half-hour special, ET Canada presents Artists & Icons: Indigenous Entertainers in Canada, shining a light on a number of talented Indigenous artists and filmmakers, and helping to share their stories. Finally, this October, ET Canada jets off to the west coast to visit the set of Global's Original scripted series, Family Law, for a half- hour special, ET Canada: On Set Of Family Law, featuring interviews with the cast and crew and an exclusive glimpse behind the scenes of the Vancouver set.

ET Canada airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on Global. For up-to-the-moment entertainment news, celebrity interviews and more, visit etcanada.com , and stream ET Canada live and on-demand with STACKTV or the Global TV App.

