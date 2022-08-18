ET CANADA'S SANGITA PATEL PROMOTED TO HOST ALONGSIDE CHERYL HICKEY AHEAD OF SEASON 18 PREMIERE THIS FALL ON GLOBAL

Stream ET Canada Live and On-Demand with STACKTV and on the Global TV App and GlobalTV.com

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - ET Canada is proud to announce that Sangita Patel has been promoted to host, after ten seasons as a reporter on the Canadian Screen Award winning entertainment news program. Patel will now help lead the nightly broadcast alongside longtime host Cheryl Hickey, when ET Canada's 18th season premieres Monday, September 12 on Global.

ET Canada co-hosts (from left) Sangita Patel and Cheryl Hickey (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

"It's been an incredible journey to be part of ET Canada for the past 10 years, bringing the best in entertainment to our viewers," stated Patel. "I am honoured to be joining the one and only Cheryl Hickey as co-host, the first time that two women will be hosting together. It's going to be an amazing ride!"

"It is so empowering to have our show back with two hosts, and leading the way into Season 18 with Sangita," exclaimed Hickey. "This is an important time for all of us at ET Canada, and I am excited for what the future holds!"

Since joining ET Canada, Patel has been delivering entertainment news headlines to viewers across the country. In 2016, she was announced as host of HGTV Canada's popular home renovation series Home to Win, garnering a Canadian Screen Award nomination for her hosting duties. Dedicated to utilizing her national platform to shine a light on organizations close to her heart, Patel is a supporter of Pathways to Education, Children's Wish and ONE Campaign. Most recently, she spearheaded ET Canada's HELP INDIA broadcast special when India was battling the nation's worst COVID-19 crisis, bringing together some of the biggest names in entertainment to help raise over $135,000 for the Humanitarian Coalition's emergency response efforts.

"Whether she is laughing with Julia Roberts, on the beach with Dwayne Johnson, or broadcasting from an aircraft carrier with Tom Cruise, Sangita's energetic yet thoughtful interviews are what makes her an incredible talent and an immeasurable asset to ET Canada," stated executive producer John Kampilis. "We are thrilled to have Sangita hosting alongside Cheryl [Hickey], and have this unstoppable duo lead the show into our 18th season, this fall!"

About ET Canada

Entertainment Tonight Canada is a Canadian Screen Award-winning, nationally syndicated entertainment news program hosted by Cheryl Hickey and Sangita Patel. Along with Carlos Bustamante, Morgan Hoffman and Los Angeles reporter Keshia Chanté, ET Canada brings viewers closer to the stars with exclusive interviews and specials with the biggest celebrities in Hollywood.

