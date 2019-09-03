ET Canada Rolls Out the Red Carpet for Season 15 Premiering Tonight on Global

Canada's Most-Followed Entertainment Program Unveils New Look and Unprecedented Celebrity Access

Season 15 Features Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Specials with Canadian Sensations Céline Dion and Lilly Singh

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Entertainment Tonight Canada premieres its historic 15th season tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on Global, commencing a year-long celebration filled with exclusive interviews and unprecedented access to Hollywood's biggest stars. Season 15 features an exclusive sit-down with Canadian icon Céline Dion in Montréal discussing her upcoming album Courage, and an on-set interview with Canada's global sensation Lilly Singh talking about her new late night series A Little Late with Lilly Singh. Since its launch in 2004, ET Canada has become Canada's most trusted outlet for celebrity news, focusing on the stories that Canadians are passionate about.

"It's a true privilege to connect with Canadians over 15 seasons, bringing viewers and readers alike, some of the most memorable moments from the world of entertainment," said Sholeh Fabbri, Executive Producer, ET Canada. "I am so proud to work with such a devoted team, on camera and off, that remains dedicated to delivering Canadians a trusted, multiplatform entertainment experience, rooted in celebrating Canadian talent around the world."

With a new creative look rolling out on-air and online, ET Canada celebrates its 15th season with a refreshed set, vibrant graphics and a multi-platform marketing campaign featuring the five on-air faces of the brand – Host Cheryl Hickey and Senior Entertainment Reporter Roz Weston, alongside Entertainment Reporters Sangita Patel, Carlos Bustamante, and Correspondent Keshia Chanté.

The season begins tonight with a show-stopping Canadian exclusive interview that sees Cheryl sitting down one-on-one with Grammy Award-winning superstar Céline Dion in Montréal. The iconic songstress discusses her upcoming album Courage and embarking on her first tour in over a decade with the Courage World Tour, kicking off this month in her home province of Québec.

Capping off a special premiere week on Sunday September 8, ET Canada will be in Calgary with an exclusive half-hour red carpet special, ET Canada at the CCMA Awards. Co-hosted by Cheryl Hickey and The Morning Show's Jeff McArthur, the special brings Canadians up close and personal with the hottest names in country music.

Then, on Monday September 16, ET Canada brings viewers a 30-minute special with trailblazer Lilly Singh, taking them on-set and behind the scenes ahead of the premiere of her new late night series A Little Late with Lilly Singh, airing weeknights on Global at 12:35 am ET/PT.

Other Season 15 specials and exclusives include coverage from the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, with up-to-the-minute updates on etcanada.com all festival long, and Sangita Patel's jet-setting trip to Fiji to speak with Jeff Probst about Survivor's upcoming 39th season – the first to feature Canadian contestants. Plus, ET Canada delivers viewers exclusive footage and interviews with the stars of Global's upcoming Fall lineup in its annual half-hour Global Fall TV Preview presented by ET Canada special airing September 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT. The special features interviews with Walton Goggins (The Unicorn), Taran Killam and Leighton Meester (Single Parents), as well as Kyle MacLachlan and Patricia Heaton (Carol's Second Act), and Tom Payne (Prodigal Son).

Along with a cross-platform monthly reach of over 10.2 million*, ET Canada's unmatched digital coverage keeps online audiences informed with 24/7 coverage on etcanada.com , featuring exclusive content and interviews. In addition to coverage on etcanada.com, fans of the show join in on the conversation daily, interacting in real-time with Digital Reporters Graeme O'Neil and Morgan Hoffman to discuss the latest topics of the day on ET Canada Live, available to watch at facebook.com/etcanada and youtube.com/etcanadaofficial .

ET Canada airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on Global TV. For up-to-the-moment entertainment news, celebrity interviews and more, visit etcanada.com . ET Canada Live streams daily on ET Canada's Youtube and Facebook platforms at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels.

*Source: TV: Numeris PPM Data, Jan 1 – May 31/19, Ind. 2+, AvMRch(000), Total Canada, all airings on Global + Slice//Digital: comScore Media Metrix, Multi-Platform data, 3-month average ending May 2019, Base: Total Canada, All Locations, 2+ digital audience//Standard duplication formula applied.

Entertainment Tonight Canada, currently in its 15th season is a Canadian Screen Award-winning, nationally syndicated entertainment news program hosted by Cheryl Hickey. Along with Senior Entertainment Reporter Roz Weston and Entertainment Reporters Sangita Patel and Carlos Bustamante, ET Canada is a daily half-hour show that brings viewers closer to the stars with exclusive interviews and specials with the biggest celebrities in Hollywood.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that creates and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 44 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children's book publishing, animation software, technology and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network Canada, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic Channel, Q107, CKNW, Fresh Radio, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com .

