ET CANADA CELEBRATES PRIDE MONTH WITH AN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH INTERNATIONAL SUPERSTAR KYLIE MINOGUE

The Half-Hour Special One on One with Kylie Minogue Wraps Up ET Canada's Pride Month Festivities June 30 on Global

Stream ET Canada Live and On-Demand with STACKTV and the Global TV App

TORONTO, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - ET Canada honours Pride Month this June with legendary songstress Kylie Minogue, as the star sits down with ET Canada Pride host Dallas Dixon for a special half-hour episode, One on One with Kylie Minogue. Watch as Minogue discusses her monumental career, being an advocate for the Queer community, her highly anticipated new album Tension and more, in this Canadian exclusive interview airing Friday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Global, and streaming live and on-demand on STACKTV and the Global TV App.

ET Canada presents One on One with Kylie Minogue (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

Following his 2023 Canadian Screen Award win, which saw ET Canada's digital series ET Canada Pride recognized with the award for Best Web Program or Series, Dixon jets to Los Angeles, California for an intimate interview with Mingoue, as the award-winning singer opens up about the 2SLGBTQ+ community protecting her at the lowest moments of her career and the legacy she wants to leave behind. Universally known for her long-standing advocacy for the 2SLGBTQ+ communities, Minogue's monumental career spans three decades – reigning as the highest-selling female Australian artist of all time.

In addition to its year-round Pride coverage with ET Canada Pride, ET Canada rolls out the red carpet throughout the month of June as it dedicates its platform to some of the most influential Queer stars in Hollywood, showcasing new voices, while celebrating the community and its dedicated allies. So far this June, ET Canada has featured exclusive interviews with Alex Diaz and Alan Cammish as they discuss their new film Glitter And Doom which was the closing night film at the 2023 Inside Out Film Festival, singer Hayley Kiyoko opened up about performing in Nashville amid Tennessee's Anti-Drag Law, and Janelle Monáe talked about their family's reaction to their latest studio album The Age of Pleasure. Plus, an in-depth interview with Canada's own Elliot Page, as Page talks to ET Canada about his groundbreaking new memoir, Pageboy. Fans can catch up on past episodes of ET Canada anytime on STACKTV and the Global TV App, and view these interviews and more on etcanada.com .

Still to come this month, ET Canada will highlight some of entertainment's trans trailblazers who helped to light the way for today's artists including Laverne Cox and the late Sophie, showcasing non-binary talent making their mark such as Janelle Monae, Sam Smith and Emma Corrin, and a retrospective on some of the television series that changed lesbian representation in Hollywood.

ET Canada airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on Global. For up-to-the-moment entertainment news, celebrity interviews and more, visit etcanada.com , and stream ET Canada live and on-demand with STACKTV or the Global TV App.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and STACKTV, streaming on Amazon Prime Video Channels, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite Streaming and FuboTV platforms. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Android TV, Apple TV and LG Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models, and at watch.globaltv.com .

About ET Canada

Entertainment Tonight Canada is a Canadian Screen Award-winning, nationally syndicated entertainment news program hosted by Cheryl Hickey and Sangita Patel. Along with reporters Carlos Bustamante, Morgan Hoffman, Brittnee Blair, Jedson Tavernier and Los Angeles reporter Keshia Chanté, ET Canada brings viewers closer to the stars with exclusive interviews and specials with the biggest celebrities in Hollywood.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming services, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com .

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Melissa Ferris, Senior Publicist, ET Canada, [email protected]