OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Travelling outside Canada is a thrilling experience, and it's important to be prepared. Whether you're planning a relaxing beach vacation or an exciting city tour, there are a few key things you need to take care of before you go.

Let's break it down into three simple areas: travel insurance, travel documents and final preparations.

Consular officers can help you replace your lost, stolen, damaged or expired Canadians passport outside Canada. (CNW Group/Global Affairs Canada)

Travel insurance: Do you need it?

The short answer is yes, always.

Imagine getting sick or injured while you're traveling. Medical bills can add up quickly, easily reaching thousands of dollars, and hospitals abroad may not treat you if you don't have enough insurance or money to pay. That's why trip interruption and travel health insurance is so important if you plan to travel outside Canada, even for just a day. It can help cover the cost of medical emergencies, trip cancellations, lost baggage, and other unexpected events.

When you're looking for travel insurance, make sure it covers:

Medical evacuations to Canada or the nearest place with medical care

or the nearest place with medical care Pre-existing conditions

Repatriation in case of death

Trip cancellations and interruptions

Lost or stolen luggage

Keep in mind that many travel insurance policies may not cover you if you travel to regions where the Government of Canada advises to "avoid non-essential travel" or "avoid all travel". This is why it's so important for you to check the Government of Canada's Travel Advice and Advisories before you book your trip, and to sign up with the Registration of Canadians Abroad service to receive important information, such as changes to the risk level, while you are away.

It's also important to choose the best insurance based on your needs. Before you book your trip and buy insurance, assess your needs and check the details of any insurance policy you're considering to make sure you will be fully covered.

Travel documents: Are you ready?

Before you head out on your trip, you need to make sure you have all the right documents. Below is a list of key travel documents that you should have or may need:

Passport : Make sure your passport is valid for at least six months beyond your planned return date. Some countries won't let you enter if your passport is close to expiring.

: Make sure your passport is valid for at least six months beyond your planned return date. Some countries won't let you enter if your passport is close to expiring. Visas : Check if you need a visa to enter your destination or extend your stay beyond your initial travel dates. Visa requirements can vary significantly depending on the country.

: Check if you need a visa to enter your destination or extend your stay beyond your initial travel dates. Visa requirements can vary significantly depending on the country. Proof of vaccination : Some places might need proof that you've been vaccinated against certain diseases, like yellow fever.

: Some places might need proof that you've been vaccinated against certain diseases, like yellow fever. Emergency contact information : Keep the contact information for the nearest Canadian embassy or consulate in your destination country.

: Keep the contact information for the nearest Canadian embassy or consulate in your destination country. Copies: Make photocopies or keep digital copies of all important documents and keep photocopies in a separate location from the originals. Leaving a copy with a trusted person in Canada can also be beneficial

Check the entry and exit requirements in the Travel Advice and Advisories for your destination for specific requirements.

Remember, it's crucial to know which documents you need and where to get them.

Final preparations

A few last things to remember as you're preparing your travel:

read up on the Government of Canada's Travel Advice and Advisories for your destination . This provides you with important information such as safety and security, laws and culture and health advisories.

. This provides you with important information such as safety and security, laws and culture and health advisories. register your trip with the Registration of Canadians Abroad service . This helps the Government of Canada contact you in case of an emergency.

. This helps the Government of contact you in case of an emergency. reach out if you need help. You should carry contact information for the nearest Canadian office serving your location or for Global Affairs Canada's 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre.

For more detailed information and resources, visit the Government of Canada's travel website at Travel.gc.ca.

SOURCE Global Affairs Canada