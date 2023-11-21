ESPRESSO MARTINIS ARE TIMELESS WITH ABSOLUT AND KAHLUA’S NEW COCKTAIL KIT!

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Trends come and go, but Absolut Vodka and Kahlúa Coffee Liquor are ensuring espresso martinis are forever with a new cocktail kit hitting shelves across Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.

Just in time for the holidays, the Absolut x Kahlúa espresso martini kit encapsulates the extensive and rich history Absolut and Kahlúa have with the cocktail. The kit is the ultimate holiday companion for consumers who are looking to bring warmth and a touch of elegance to their festive occasion, or searching for the perfect gift for friends and family to spread the holiday cheer.

"As a brand that believes we are all 'Born to Mix', the espresso martini has always been more than just a cocktail for Absolut. It is the personification of a conversation starter, trendsetter, and captures the essence of bringing people together," said Darragh McArdle, Vodka Brand Manager at Corby Spirit and Wine. "The '90s resurgence brought this timeless fusion of sweet and bitter flavours back for many enthusiasts, and this kit is a natural choice for those consumers wanting to indulge in nostalgia while giving their guests an elevated experience during the holidays."

The Absolut x Kahlúa espresso martini kit includes everything you need to make the bold, decadent and smooth cocktail: one 375 mL bottle of Absolut Vodka, one 375 mL bottle of Kahlúa Coffee Liquor and one 355 mL can of Station Cold Brew. Mix with equal parts, this thoughtfully curated and easy-to-use kit can make up to 12 servings – perfect for sharing!

While the variations of the recipe have changed since the first version was created by British barman, Dick Bradsell, Kahlúa has been the liqueur of choice since its inception in 1983. With its enticing caramel colour, Kahlúa boasts the deep, rich flavour of real black coffee and indulgent sweet butter that compliments Absolut's hint of caramel and vanilla, to carry this cocktail beautifully.

"For years, we've continued being the brands of choice for consumers enjoying espresso martinis because of our commitment to producing quality sprits and creating authentic connections," added Maggie Kong, Kahlúa Brand Manager at Corby Spirit and Wine. "Now they will get a chance to effortlessly enjoy such a versatile cocktail and capture the essence of Absolut and Kahlúa."

The kits will be available for purchase online at the LCBO, or in-store at local alcohol retailers in ON, AB and BC. Consumers located outside of those provinces will still be able to make the perfect espresso martini by buying Absolut Vodka and Kahlúa Coffee Liquor at their local alcohol retailer and using the coffee of their choice.

Absolut Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

1 oz. Absolut

1 oz. Kahlúa

1 oz. Espresso

How to Mix:

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes. Add Absolut, Kahlúa, and espresso. Shake vigorously to get the foam on top and strain it into a chilled cocktail or martini glass. Garnish by placing three coffee beans on top for health, wealth and happiness.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits, wines and ready-to-drink (RTD). Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® liqueur, Chic Choc® Spiced rum, The Foreign Affair® wines, and Ace Beverage Group's Cottage Springs®, Cabana Coast®, Liberty Village®, and Good Vines®. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Skrewball® whiskey, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Código 1530® and Olmeca Altos® tequilas, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne; and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

