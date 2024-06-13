MONTRÉAL, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Espace pour la vie unveils the Biosphère's new programming and invites the general public to a festive event throughout the museum on Saturday, June 15! From 9 am to 5 pm, fun activities for the whole family are planned with the mediation team, while in the afternoon (1 pm to 4 pm) visitors can discover the new exhibitions in the presence of the artists, scientists and collaborators who imagined them.

The Biosphère is presenting exhibitions for all ages, with powerful themes that call for action and citizen participation. "We bring together scientists and artists," says Isabelle St-Germain, Director of the Biosphère. "The passion of the scientists combines with the artists' talent to stir up the emotions to whisk visitors away on an ecological adventure. The experiences encourage dialogue in favour of environmental protection and biodiversity."

The flows theme

The exhibits and events on display shed some light on the theme of flows: the flow of migrations whose trajectories and lifestyles are affected by the climate crisis; the flow of rivers that give rhythm to the archipelagos and the inhabitants of the riverbanks; and the pulse of nature, which is both a source of inspiration for its biodiversity and a source of concern in the face of the environmental upheavals we are experiencing.

FOCUS ON THREE PROGRAMMING ELEMENTS

Watersheds! Follow the Flow

A unique exhibition designed and produced for a young audience (8 to 14 years old) in collaboration with UQAM's BICÉAB research chair (the Industrial Research Chair on Carbon Biogeochemistry in Boreal Aquatic Ecosystems).

Come and enjoy an immersive, personalized and interactive experience while discovering a watershed! This journey through a watershed will engage your senses of hearing, touch, sight and smell as you explore nature and its array of aquatic ecosystems.

Traveling through headwaters, lakes, wetlands and rivers, you'll encounter a rich biodiversity of stunning organisms from the aquatic world and learn what happens underwater. As a bonus, you'll get a few tips for taking action to improve our relationship with these fascinating ecosystems.

Maryse Goudreau. In the Eye of the Beluga

For the past ten years, Maryse Goudreau has been focusing her attention on the beluga whale through a powerful work. Committed to accompanying the animal during their slow decline, the Gaspesian artist is dedicating a series of photographic, sound, literary and sculptural works to the beluga whales. At the invitation of curator Noémie Fortin, she revisits this corpus through the eyes of a child, creating immersive installations where birth and extinction coexist.

This exhibition, produced and circulated by the Foreman Art Gallery of Bishop's University, offers a space for contemplation through scenes of rescues, births, shipwrecks and encounters that appeal to the senses of hearing, touch and play.

Les saumons de la Mitis by Christine Beaulieu

After J'aime Hydro, Christine Beaulieu developed a new work about salmon in the Mitis River. In this ecological fable, she invites visitors to adopt the point of view of wild salmon in order to discover their impressive journey and imagine their reality transformed by human presence. A powerful show for the whole family.

Performances of this show are made possible thanks to the financial support of the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec.

July 17 to 21 (paid outdoor show –)

Indoor exhibition Les saumons de la Mitis

Inside its wall, the Biosphère presents the exhibition Les saumons de la Mitis, based on the illustrated book of the same title, written by Christine Beaulieu, published by Éditions de la Bagnole with illustrations by Caroline Lavergne. The installation takes visitors on an immersive journey to the heart of an endangered species, through a story that blends science, history and poetry, so that the beauty and fragility of nature may never be forgotten.

June 15, 2024 to May 12, 2025

ALSO AT THE BIOSPHÈRE

Weaving the Ocean: In the Studio of Ari Bayuaji

When borders were closed at the start of the pandemic, Indonesian-born Montréal artist Ari Bayuaji found himself on the island of Bali for an extended period. There, he observed the economic collapse of his community as well as the invasive presence of plastic in the mangroves. It was against this backdrop that he engaged with the artisans involved in a weaving workshop and began collecting plastic ropes on the shores of Sanur, a small seaside resort, to use as weaving material.

Cosmic Plankton

Explore the infinitely small and the infinitely large by traveling beyond water and sky! At the invitation of the Biosphère, the art group Les Macronautes presents Cosmic Plankton, an immersive audiovisual installation that encourages us to cross the barriers of the invisible and discover the multifaceted nature of the universe.

Dive into the ocean and drift off to faraway galaxies. Push back the limits of human perception as you travel into different dimensions, where the world of plankton and the cosmos are surprisingly similar! Wonder in awe at these mysterious worlds that blur the lines between the infinitely small and... infinity.

Meryl McMaster. As Strong as the Wind

A major voice in contemporary art, Meryl McMaster creates photographic self-portraits that explore natural sites and her ties to her nēhiyaw and Dutch/British ancestry. The artist looks at the history inscribed in the landscape.

Free outdoor exhibition

Seeking Refuge

For several years now, climate change has been widening the inequality gap. Recurring disasters have driven hundreds of millions of people away from their homes and loved ones to seek refuge elsewhere. In the face of climate change, we are all vulnerable, but to varying degrees. Our level of vulnerability depends on where we live, our economic situation and our gender.

This exhibition, designed in collaboration with Oxfam-Québec, gives the public a better understanding of climate migration, and suggests possible solutions.

Free indoor exhibition

