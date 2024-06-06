MONTREAL, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - From July 7 to August 25, Espace pour la vie invites you to experience 8 Sundays of music at the Jardin botanique. This year during The Arts put on a Show at the Garden, discover local artists with diverse and vibrant musical styles. Craving greenery, floral scents, and leisurely strolls through the gardens? It's all here, to be enjoyed before or after a concert that you can listen to while comfortably seated in a green haven. Starting July 7, your cultural summer awaits you at the Jardin botanique.

Experience intimate performances by Quebec artists, in the heart of the Jardin botanique

All audiences | Sundays at 2 p.m. | Starting July 7

Télé-Québec and La Presse, partners of The Arts put on a Show at the Garden

July 7 Guillaume Bordel Guillaume Bordel's yé-yé rock featuring contemporary lyrics, combined with vibrant, emotional folk, kicks off the 2024 season with a passionate performance, that includes a sneak peek of some new songs! July 14 Soleil Launière Immerse yourself in the mysterious and soothing universe of Soleil Launière: vocal harmonies drawing on her Innu roots, percussion in rhythm with the heartbeat, and performance art with magnetic post-rock arrangements. July 21 Täbï Yösha Versatile and passionate, with a rich, powerful voice, Haitian-born Quebec singer Täbï Yösha sweeps us away into a mesmerizing concert of soul, R&B and electro-pop influences. July 28 Helena Deland Helena Deland invites us to an intimate folk concert with poignant prose tinged with melancholy, as well as a few rock orchestrations. August 4 Matt Holubowski "It stirs up emotions, it soothes, it lives, and it evolves", sums up Matt Holubowski, in his own words, inviting us to an intimate, energetic indie concert marked by love and hope. August 11 Andrea Lindsay and Luc De Larochellière Andrea Lindsay and Luc De Larochellière seamlessly blend their uniquely colorful worlds into a captivating show featuring catchy melodies that combine folk and pop. August 18 Cindy Bédard With bold flair, subtle self-deprecation, and socially committed lyrics, Cindy Bédard's unifying songs will make anyone fall in love with country music! August 25 Simon Leoza Simon Leoza immerses us in a kaleidoscope of lively colors and bold contrasts. At once poignant and contemplative, his instrumental pieces wrap us in an exhilarating pop and electronic soundscape.

Chairs are exceptionally allowed on the site. Performances will be canceled in case of extreme weather conditions.

BOOK YOUR TICKETS ONLINE espacepourlavie.ca A regular ticket to the Jardin botanique de Montréal gives you access to The Arts put on a Show at the Garden. Do you have an Espace pour la vie passport? Reserve your free entry now. If you don't yet have your Espace pour la vie passport, take advantage of the current promotion ( June 7 and 28, 2024) to get one at a 25% discount. ACCESS INFORMATION Reduce your GHG emissions. Opt for public transit (5-minute walk from Pie-IX metro station) or for active transportation (bike paths and Bixi stations nearby).

About Espace pour la vie

Protecting biodiversity and the environment is at the heart of the mission of Espace pour la vie, which is made up of the Biodôme, Biosphère, Insectarium, Jardin botanique and Planétarium. Together, these Montreal museums form Canada's largest natural science museum complex, welcoming over 2.4 million visitors each year. In view of the challenges our planet is facing, Espace pour la vie is working to increase its impact by fostering dialogue with communities and taking actions aimed at mobilizing the public behind the socio-ecological transition.

