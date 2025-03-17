MONTREAL, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Espace pour la vie invites the public to the second edition of Citizen Spring at the Jardin botanique. Every Saturday and Sunday, from April 5 to 27, is a perfect opportunity to reconnect with nature and take part in enriching activities in support of the socio-ecological transition at the Frédéric-Back Tree Pavilion. The program, entirely free of charge and offered in cooperation with more than 25 local organizations, is packed with stimulating, engaging activities for the whole family. Each weekend has its own theme, giving participants a chance to discover concrete, inspiring solutions to coexist harmoniously with our environment. Join us to celebrate the arrival of spring and work together for a greener future!

A rich and varied program line-up

The Jardin botanique's animation team offers guided tours of the arboretum and fun activities in the "nature hive", a lively space where you can hop from one creative activity to the next. All activities are free of charge, although some have limited space.

April 5 and 6: Nature's Good for Me

Reconnecting with our environment

Create: Making an organic collage; the basics of botanical watercolors; creating a tale

Making an organic collage; the basics of botanical watercolors; creating a tale Learn: Cart location; the basics of biophilia; all about eco-anxiety

Cart location; the basics of biophilia; all about eco-anxiety Move: Create dance moves in nature; guided hikes; forest bathing; interdependence with nature and others

Create dance moves in nature; guided hikes; forest bathing; interdependence with nature and others Participate: The art of regional planning; acting collectively for our neighbourhood; dreaming up a plot of land at the Jardin botanique

April 12 and 13: Consuming Differently

Revisiting the way we consume through playful activities

Create : Making food packaging; reusing used books in creative ways

: Making food packaging; reusing used books in creative ways Learn: Basket-weaving workshop; discovering edible insects, composting and mushroom-based materials; the art of bonsai, screen-printing with vegetable inks; bicycle tuning; the sugar moon (sogalikas in Abenaki)

Basket-weaving workshop; discovering edible insects, composting and mushroom-based materials; the art of bonsai, screen-printing with vegetable inks; bicycle tuning; the sugar moon (sogalikas in Abenaki) Cook: Making traditional Abenaki corn cakes; lacto-fermentation

Making traditional Abenaki corn cakes; lacto-fermentation Move: Guided hikes among the trees, interdependence with nature and others; forest bathing with the whole family

Guided hikes among the trees, interdependence with nature and others; forest bathing with the whole family Listen and discuss: Film discussion on the price of fashion; children's tale; talking about indigenous realities

April 19 and 20: Discover the Yummy Side of the Transition!

Transforming gastronomy and everyday life to support the socio-ecological transition

Learn: Making a DIY cleaning product; all about waste management; zero-waste cooking; taking action in our neighbourhood; native and edible plants; designing a vegetable garden

Making a DIY cleaning product; all about waste management; zero-waste cooking; taking action in our neighbourhood; native and edible plants; designing a vegetable garden Cook and Enjoy: Cooking workshop for kids; Abenaki Labrador tea; wild fruit and cedar drinks

Cooking workshop for kids; Abenaki Labrador tea; wild fruit and cedar drinks Move and Play: Hiking among the trees; interdependence with nature and others; forest bathing; zero-waste challenge

Hiking among the trees; interdependence with nature and others; forest bathing; zero-waste challenge Listen and Discuss: Zero waste; children's tale; talking about indigenous realities, citizen mobilization

April 26 and 27: Plants at the Heart of the Solutions

Exploring the potential of plants to preserve biodiversity and improve our living environments

Create: Seed bombs

Seed bombs Learn: Introduction to anthotypes (plant photography); ecology through the pages, sculpting the landscape

Introduction to anthotypes (plant photography); ecology through the pages, sculpting the landscape Move: Test riding a cargo bike; tree race; hiking among the trees; interdependence with nature and others

Test riding a cargo bike; tree race; hiking among the trees; interdependence with nature and others Listen and Discus: A musical moment with your child, discussion about the film "Après la Romaine"; children's tale

Practical info:

Location: Frédéric-Back Tree Pavilion, Jardin botanique de Montréal

Frédéric-Back Tree Pavilion, Jardin botanique de Montréal Details: All activities are free. Some are specially designed for families and some have limited capacity.

All activities are free. Some are specially designed for families and some have limited capacity. Full program: espacepourlavie.ca

