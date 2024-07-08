ESPACE POUR LA VIE INVITES TALENTED CHEFS TO BOTANICAL FLAVOURS AT THE JARDIN BOTANIQUE Français

Espace pour la vie Montreal

Jul 08, 2024, 09:00 ET

MONTRÉAL, July 8, 2024 /CNW/ - From July 15 to August 10, Espace pour la vie invites you to inspiring culinary demonstrations at the Jardin botanique. Each week, from Monday to Thursday, eleven highly talented chefs from all horizons will take turns preparing a signature plant-based dish. With a generous dose of passion and creativity, they will concoct morsels that are sure to surprise you. Are you familiar with fragrant pineappleweed, or Northern prickly-ash? Would you like to try saffron ice cream or learn how to cook calamondin? Would you know how to cook radish or cauliflower without discarding any parts? Let our guest chefs inspire you and "biodiversify" your plate! On Fridays and Saturdays, it's the kids' turn to cook in a workshop presented by "C'est moi le chef!"

A PLANT REVOLUTION RIGHT ON YOUR PLATE  Culinary demonstrations and tastings - 8 years and up

July 15 to August 10, Monday to Thursday, 1 pm and 2:30 p.m.

Based on highly relevant topics today, our chefs have come up with accessible and tasty recipes to share their inspiration for a cuisine that puts plants in the spotlight.
Location: Event marquee (near the Japanese Pavilion)

Guest chefs and their gourmet biteseach featuring a different plant!
(tastings free of charge - get your ticket at the Event marquee -  available 30 minutes prior to the event - first come, first served)

Monday 

No-waste

cooking

Tuesday 

Cooking ancient

and forgotten plants  

Wednesday

Cooking urban

and forest plants 

Thursday

Cooking

amazing plants 

July 15

Stelio Perombelon 

Roasted "Chioggia"

beetroot spring roll

 

July 16

Jean Michel Leblond 

Grilled 'De Cicco' broccoli salad,

nettle and Egyptian onion

vinaigrette, fried buckwheat    

July 17

David Gauthier and Emily Homsy 

Tomato tartare with pickled daisy

and daylily buds

 

July 18

Andersen Lee 

Ginger, daikon and

chrysanthemum broth

 

July 22

Anderson Lee 

Summer couscous with cauliflower

 

July 23

Jean Michel Leblond 

Risotto with smoked spelt,

creeping saltbush and witch's garlic

 

July 24

Jean Michel Leblond 

Aguachile of creeping saltbush

and Gaspesian daikon, sea

buckthorn, cucumber and pembina

 

July 25

Rémy Couture 

Crispy cabbage, lemon cream,

calamondin marmalade and

white chocolate Chantilly with

Kaffir lime

 

July 29

Léa Talbot 

Variations on the

dandelion

 

July 30 

Samy Benabed 

Khoubiza revisited with mallow

 

July 31 

Samy Benabed 

Pineappleweed ice cream on

Northern prickly-ash crumble

 

August 1 

Mostafa Rougaibi  

Saffron ice cream

 

August 5

Loounie 

Roasted radishes on a

white bean spread with

radish leaf pesto

 

August 6

Stelio Perombelon 

Écrasé of lemon and mint broad

beans, fava flour Panisse

 

 

August 7 

Loounie 

Rillettes with oyster mushrooms

and maple mustard

 

 

August 8 

Stéphanie Wang 

Malabar spinach "mousse" cake

 

 

LET'S GET COOKING!  With C'est moi le chef!  Cooking workshop for kids  3 years and up

Fridays and Saturdays, July 19 to August 10, 1, 2 and 3 p.m.

Children will discover the fun of cooking with plants, then taste and share their masterpiece with their parents.

Duration: 30 minutes Maximum 20 children at a time (on a first-come, first-served basis)
One adult per child required.
Location: Event marquee (near the Japanese Pavilion)

Daily, until September 2, non-stop, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Near the Insectarium's Dome

  • NO-WASTE CHALLENGE: SAVE IT OR WASTE IT! – Animated activity – 8 years and up
  • FINGER-LICKING PLANTS – Animated activity – All ages
  • KIDS' KITCHEN – Free activity - A play area for ages 3 to 8

Detailed program at espacepourlavie.ca

About Espace pour la vie
Protecting biodiversity and the environment is at the heart of the mission of Espace pour la vie, which is made up of the Biodôme, Biosphère, Insectarium, Jardin botanique and Planétarium de Montréal. Together, these museums located in Montréal form Canada's largest natural science museum complex, welcoming over 2.4 million visitors each year. In view of the challenges our planet is facing, Espace pour la vie is working to increase its impact by fostering dialogue with communities and taking actions aimed at mobilizing the public behind the socio-ecological transition.

