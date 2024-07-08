Jul 08, 2024, 09:00 ET
MONTRÉAL, July 8, 2024 /CNW/ - From July 15 to August 10, Espace pour la vie invites you to inspiring culinary demonstrations at the Jardin botanique. Each week, from Monday to Thursday, eleven highly talented chefs from all horizons will take turns preparing a signature plant-based dish. With a generous dose of passion and creativity, they will concoct morsels that are sure to surprise you. Are you familiar with fragrant pineappleweed, or Northern prickly-ash? Would you like to try saffron ice cream or learn how to cook calamondin? Would you know how to cook radish or cauliflower without discarding any parts? Let our guest chefs inspire you and "biodiversify" your plate! On Fridays and Saturdays, it's the kids' turn to cook in a workshop presented by "C'est moi le chef!"
A PLANT REVOLUTION RIGHT ON YOUR PLATE – Culinary demonstrations and tastings - 8 years and up
July 15 to August 10, Monday to Thursday, 1 pm and 2:30 p.m.
Based on highly relevant topics today, our chefs have come up with accessible and tasty recipes to share their inspiration for a cuisine that puts plants in the spotlight.
Location: Event marquee (near the Japanese Pavilion)
Guest chefs and their gourmet bites—each featuring a different plant!
(tastings free of charge - get your ticket at the Event marquee - available 30 minutes prior to the event - first come, first served)
|
Monday
No-waste
cooking
|
Tuesday
Cooking ancient
and forgotten plants
|
Wednesday
Cooking urban
and forest plants
|
Thursday
Cooking
amazing plants
|
July 15
Stelio Perombelon
Roasted "Chioggia"
beetroot spring roll
|
July 16
Jean Michel Leblond
Grilled 'De Cicco' broccoli salad,
nettle and Egyptian onion
vinaigrette, fried buckwheat
|
July 17
David Gauthier and Emily Homsy
Tomato tartare with pickled daisy
and daylily buds
|
July 18
Andersen Lee
Ginger, daikon and
chrysanthemum broth
|
July 22
Anderson Lee
Summer couscous with cauliflower
|
July 23
Jean Michel Leblond
Risotto with smoked spelt,
creeping saltbush and witch's garlic
|
July 24
Jean Michel Leblond
Aguachile of creeping saltbush
and Gaspesian daikon, sea
buckthorn, cucumber and pembina
|
July 25
Rémy Couture
Crispy cabbage, lemon cream,
calamondin marmalade and
white chocolate Chantilly with
Kaffir lime
|
July 29
Léa Talbot
Variations on the
dandelion
|
July 30
Samy Benabed
Khoubiza revisited with mallow
|
July 31
Samy Benabed
Pineappleweed ice cream on
Northern prickly-ash crumble
|
August 1
Mostafa Rougaibi
Saffron ice cream
|
August 5
Loounie
Roasted radishes on a
white bean spread with
radish leaf pesto
|
August 6
Stelio Perombelon
Écrasé of lemon and mint broad
beans, fava flour Panisse
|
August 7
Loounie
Rillettes with oyster mushrooms
and maple mustard
|
August 8
Stéphanie Wang
Malabar spinach "mousse" cake
LET'S GET COOKING! With C'est moi le chef! – Cooking workshop for kids – 3 years and up
Fridays and Saturdays, July 19 to August 10, 1, 2 and 3 p.m.
Children will discover the fun of cooking with plants, then taste and share their masterpiece with their parents.
Duration: 30 minutes – Maximum 20 children at a time (on a first-come, first-served basis)
One adult per child required.
Location: Event marquee (near the Japanese Pavilion)
Daily, until September 2, non-stop, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Near the Insectarium's Dome
- NO-WASTE CHALLENGE: SAVE IT OR WASTE IT! – Animated activity – 8 years and up
- FINGER-LICKING PLANTS – Animated activity – All ages
- KIDS' KITCHEN – Free activity - A play area for ages 3 to 8
Detailed program at espacepourlavie.ca
|
BOOK YOUR TICKETS ONLINE espacepourlavie.ca
Book your free admission with your Espace pour la vie Passport.
ACCESS INFORMATION
Reduce your GHGs. Take public transit (Pie-IX metro and a 5-minute walk) or active transportation (bike paths and BIXI stations nearby).
About Espace pour la vie
Protecting biodiversity and the environment is at the heart of the mission of Espace pour la vie, which is made up of the Biodôme, Biosphère, Insectarium, Jardin botanique and Planétarium de Montréal. Together, these museums located in Montréal form Canada's largest natural science museum complex, welcoming over 2.4 million visitors each year. In view of the challenges our planet is facing, Espace pour la vie is working to increase its impact by fostering dialogue with communities and taking actions aimed at mobilizing the public behind the socio-ecological transition.
Digital press kit (bios and photos of guest chefs, visuals of activities)
SOURCE Espace pour la vie Montreal
Media Information: Marianne Côté, Bombardier Communications for Roy & Turner, 514.775.1208, [email protected]; Source: Marie-Joëlle Filion, Espace pour la vie, 514 443-6801, [email protected]
Share this article