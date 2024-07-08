MONTRÉAL, July 8, 2024 /CNW/ - From July 15 to August 10, Espace pour la vie invites you to inspiring culinary demonstrations at the Jardin botanique. Each week, from Monday to Thursday, eleven highly talented chefs from all horizons will take turns preparing a signature plant-based dish. With a generous dose of passion and creativity, they will concoct morsels that are sure to surprise you. Are you familiar with fragrant pineappleweed, or Northern prickly-ash? Would you like to try saffron ice cream or learn how to cook calamondin? Would you know how to cook radish or cauliflower without discarding any parts? Let our guest chefs inspire you and "biodiversify" your plate! On Fridays and Saturdays, it's the kids' turn to cook in a workshop presented by "C'est moi le chef!"

A PLANT REVOLUTION RIGHT ON YOUR PLATE – Culinary demonstrations and tastings - 8 years and up

July 15 to August 10, Monday to Thursday, 1 pm and 2:30 p.m.

Based on highly relevant topics today, our chefs have come up with accessible and tasty recipes to share their inspiration for a cuisine that puts plants in the spotlight.

Location: Event marquee (near the Japanese Pavilion)

Guest chefs and their gourmet bites—each featuring a different plant!

(tastings free of charge - get your ticket at the Event marquee - available 30 minutes prior to the event - first come, first served)

Monday No-waste cooking Tuesday Cooking ancient and forgotten plants Wednesday Cooking urban and forest plants Thursday Cooking amazing plants July 15 Stelio Perombelon Roasted "Chioggia" beetroot spring roll July 16 Jean Michel Leblond Grilled 'De Cicco' broccoli salad, nettle and Egyptian onion vinaigrette, fried buckwheat July 17 David Gauthier and Emily Homsy Tomato tartare with pickled daisy and daylily buds July 18 Andersen Lee Ginger, daikon and chrysanthemum broth July 22 Anderson Lee Summer couscous with cauliflower July 23 Jean Michel Leblond Risotto with smoked spelt, creeping saltbush and witch's garlic July 24 Jean Michel Leblond Aguachile of creeping saltbush and Gaspesian daikon, sea buckthorn, cucumber and pembina July 25 Rémy Couture Crispy cabbage, lemon cream, calamondin marmalade and white chocolate Chantilly with Kaffir lime July 29 Léa Talbot Variations on the dandelion July 30 Samy Benabed Khoubiza revisited with mallow July 31 Samy Benabed Pineappleweed ice cream on Northern prickly-ash crumble August 1 Mostafa Rougaibi Saffron ice cream August 5 Loounie Roasted radishes on a white bean spread with radish leaf pesto August 6 Stelio Perombelon Écrasé of lemon and mint broad beans, fava flour Panisse August 7 Loounie Rillettes with oyster mushrooms and maple mustard August 8 Stéphanie Wang Malabar spinach "mousse" cake

LET'S GET COOKING! With C'est moi le chef! – Cooking workshop for kids – 3 years and up

Fridays and Saturdays, July 19 to August 10, 1, 2 and 3 p.m.

Children will discover the fun of cooking with plants, then taste and share their masterpiece with their parents.

Duration: 30 minutes – Maximum 20 children at a time (on a first-come, first-served basis)

One adult per child required.

Location: Event marquee (near the Japanese Pavilion)

Daily, until September 2, non-stop, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Near the Insectarium's Dome

NO-WASTE CHALLENGE: SAVE IT OR WASTE IT! – Animated activity – 8 years and up

FINGER-LICKING PLANTS – Animated activity – All ages

KIDS' KITCHEN – Free activity - A play area for ages 3 to 8

