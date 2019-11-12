Espace musée Québecor hosts Louise Robert's Compter le temps exhibition

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Quebecor is proud to present Compter le temps by Louise Robert, an exhibition of great beauty and power that combines painting and poetry, at its head office art gallery Espace musée. Louise Robert is known for her unique way of representing the passing of time in painting and in words. Her works are a burgeoning of colours, brushstrokes, impasto layers and scratches. The exhibition is open to all at Espace musée until February 21, 2020.

"We believe art is an essential expressive voice in our society," says Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "We have always been committed to promoting the work of talented Québec artists. With Espace musée Québecor, we wanted to contribute to the democratization of art by creating a space open to all, where the public, our employees and strollers in Old Montréal can discover or rediscover the work of Québec artists. Once again, the gallery can say mission accomplished with this beautiful exhibition by painter Louise Robert."

Louise Robert: Painting time for more than 40 years

A pharmacist by training and self-taught painter, Louise Robert began her artistic career in the mid-1970s. Very early in her career, she had solo and two-person exhibitions in major institutions such as the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (1980), Québec House Gallery in New York (1983), the Canadian Cultural Centre in Paris (1983), the Musée d'art de Joliette (2003) and the Maison des arts de Laval (2007). Her works were also included in a number of group exhibitions in Québec, Canada and Europe. They hang in many private and corporate collections and numerous museums, including the National Gallery of Canada, the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec, the Montréal Museum of Fin, the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal, the Musée d'art contemporain de Baie-Saint-Paul and the Musée d'art de Joliette.

Compter le temps will be at Espace musée Québecor, 612 Saint-Jacques Street in Montréal, until February 21, 2020. Admission is free.

Espace musée Québecor

Espace musée Québecor at 612 Saint-Jacques St., Montréal, is dedicated to showing Québec art and artists. Since it opened in 2012, it has hosted some 20 exhibitions by a dozen Québec artists. Quebecor also supports many museums, organizations and events in the visual arts, including the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec, the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal and Montréal Museum Day.

About Quebecor

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

Québec-based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A, QBR.B) employs more than 10,000 people in Canada.

A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment and entrepreneurship.

