ESPACE MONTMORENCY IN LAVAL COMES ALIVE

Against a background of post-pandemic hybrid work models and labour shortages, when many companies are facing difficulty engaging, attracting and retaining staff, Espace Montmorency, with its over 330,000-square-foot office tower, was conceived and designed with a homelike atmosphere, featuring natural spaces for relaxation, cooperation and recreation. For example, the eighth floor is reserved for collaborative work: coworking space; meeting rooms available by reservation; and terraces that can be used by all tenants. Future corporate tenants will benefit from a strategic location, accessible against the flow of traffic during rush hours and offering a vibrant and dynamic downtown-like atmosphere as well as a huge green courtyard and sunny terraces.

In addition to being less expensive to operate per employee than other comparable spaces in Laval and Montréal because of its density potential, the project incorporates an energy loop which, thanks to the exchange and recovery of energy between uses, enables a 50% reduction in energy costs and an 80% reduction in GHG emissions. In addition, Platinum – the highest LEED building core and shell rating – is being targeted for the complex's office tower. The other components of the project are aiming for LEED Gold certification.

Smart concierge

In order to facilitate the life of workers, residential tenants and visitors, Espace Montmorency offers a highly personalized concierge service that is 100% integrated within the project. Remote door unlocking and automatic elevator control, dynamic predictive parking, room reservations, restaurant and service ordering, smart lockers, environmental control, and security notifications are just a few of the facilities that will be available through the smart mobile application.

Some 20 new retail banners

In the coming months, tenants will benefit from some 20 stores and restaurants that have confirmed their presence: Five Guys, Sushi Katsuné, Miss Pho, M4 Burritos, Olivia's Authentic Chicken, Starbucks, Milestones, La Belle & la Bœuf, Chocolato, Souvlaki Bar, Presotea, Sésame, Aisle 24 (self-serve grocery store), Institut Béa, Lunetterie Parade, Benny & Co., Ange Boulangerie, Kababgy and Poulet Rouge.

Residential towers fully ready by July 1

The first residential tenants started moving into the more than 700 units of two of the three concept rental residences – Yimby and Hoop – at the beginning of June. The third concept building, Waltz, will open its doors on July 1. These housing concepts highlight a diversified and avant-garde intergenerational offering and seek to create a dynamic living environment and a strong community spirit. All are linked to Espace Montmorency's local services and share various common spaces designed to encourage interaction and increase the sense of belonging of residents of all ages.

Shops and restaurants will open this summer, and this fall the office spaces will start welcoming workers from the various organizations that have chosen to set up shop at Espace Montmorency. A Courtyard by Marriott hotel will begin operating in the winter of 2022-2023.

QUOTES

"While the return to the office in hybrid mode is essential for team motivation, talent retention and attraction, Espace Montmorency, with its shops and numerous restaurants, offers a dynamic environment of incomparable quality that is fully adapted to the new reality of the working world. Collège Montmorency, Scotiabank and DHC Avocats will benefit from the expertise that we have developed in the design of post-pandemic offices and that we are providing for our clients."

– Dario Montoni, President, Groupe Montoni

"We are proud to be welcoming Espace Montmorency's initial residential tenants. We are pleased to offer a unique living environment that will bring generations together in the heart of Laval's biggest mixed-use real estate project and that will certainly reshape its downtown area. After three years of construction interrupted by a global pandemic, I would like to commend the work of all the teams who have successfully completed this project within the planned time frame."

– Réal Bouclin, President-Founder and CEO, Groupe Sélection

"Today we are witnessing the tremendous success of this innovative project that is attracting multi-generational residents and employees of thriving companies to this new urban hub. We are proud to see the completion of this outstanding project, which is fully aligned with our organization's mission: to create wealth throughout Québec. With its mixed use and the creation of some 3,200 jobs throughout the project's development, we can truly say: mission accomplished."

– Normand Bélanger, President and CEO, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

"After many months of hard work, we are delighted that, starting in the winter session, the Collège will be able to move into this location featuring classrooms, meeting rooms, study spaces, social areas and administrative offices. This is a historic moment for our community and is in line with our new strategic plan: Horizon 2026. It should be pointed out that the space deficit still exists at the Collège and that we will be continuing our efforts over the next few years to resolve it and meet the aspirations of Laval's youth."

– Olivier Simard, Director General, Collège Montmorency

"In addition to its strategic location, which will enable us to increase synergies among our business lines already established in the area, the modernity, flexibility and quality of the office spaces available are without a doubt what convinced us to choose Espace Montmorency. We will be setting up a financial centre that will bring together our mid-market banking teams, our Roynat subsidiary, and our wealth management teams. We will be very pleased to welcome our clients to this avant-garde environment, which reflects the quality of the services we provide them, as well as to offer our employees a stimulating, state-of-the-art workplace that brings together under one roof many amenities that will make their lives easier."

– Mathieu Beaudoin, Senior Manager, Global Communications and Public Affairs,

Scotiabank

"The proximity of the métro is an important advantage for us in a competitive market for talent. Especially since our Espace Montmorency offices will be directly linked by métro to our offices located at the Tour de la Bourse in downtown Montréal. Imagine how easy it will be for our clients and employees to access our two places of business! We look forward to welcoming them to this modern, natural light-filled location, which holds a pivotal position for the Laval and North Shore business community."

– Steve Cadrin, Partner, DHC Avocats

About Espace Montmorency

Valued at more than $450 million, Espace Montmorency is a mixed-use urban development comprising four towers. The first project in Québec to be certified LEED v4 Gold ND (Neighbourhood Development ) and aiming for LEED Platinum and Gold certification, Espace Montmorency provides direct access to Montmorency métro station and harnesses the potential of this area, which revolves around transit-oriented development (TOD). Located east of Autoroute des Laurentides, between Du Souvenir and De la Concorde West boulevards, next to Place Bell, it marks the birth of Laval's new downtown.

THE PROJECT AT A GLANCE

Developed by MONTONI, Groupe Sélection, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ and Montez Corporation

Valued at $450 million

Designed by Sid Lee Architecture

1.3 million square feet of rental space

4 main towers

Tower 1: Residential



Tower 2: Offices



Tower 3: Courtyard by Marriott Hotel



Tower 4: Residential

500,000 square feet of office and commercial space

Over 700 residential units :

Yimby, rental apartments designed for young professionals, with integrated and modular furniture that can be adapted to suit the needs of the tenants, and a unique community spirit;



Hoop , which offers rental condos that are perfectly adapted to all types of families, whether as a couple, with children, friends, and even four-legged companions;



Waltz , which allows those who want to take full advantage of their freedom to live in first-rate rental condos that offer spaces that are as roomy as they are refined, with their impeccable finishes down to the smallest detail.

188-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel

60,000 square feet of lush courtyard space

Rooftop terraces

50,000 square feet of public green space

Smart underground parking

Bicycle parking

Charging stations for electric cars

Unique customized smart mobile app to optimize the concierge experience for users

LEED v4 QA Gold for Neighbourhood Development certification: achieved

LEED v4 Platinum certification for the core and shell of the office tower: targeted

LEED v4 Gold certification for the core and shell of the residential towers and hotel tower: targeted

About MONTONI

A leader in real estate development in Québec, MONTONI has a portfolio of close to 500 projects representing more than 20 million square feet of industrial, commercial, institutional and residential construction, 30 head offices and another 22 million square feet under development. Proud holder of the Canada's Best-Managed Companies designation for more than 20 years, Montoni Group has secured itself a prime position holding large land portfolios in the Greater Montréal region. The company distinguishes itself by offering a full range of services covering development, construction—from excavation to interior design—and property management. A LEED-accredited member of the Canada Green Building Council, MONTONI is committed to building a sustainable heritage based on leading-edge expertise. The Group has more than 4.5 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings. www.groupemontoni.com

About Groupe Sélection

Groupe Sélection is a Canadian leader in the creation and management of living environments where all generations can gather and flourish. With 30 years of unprecedented growth, Groupe Sélection is the largest privately owned company in the country's retirement complex sector. Groupe Sélection innovates through its forward-thinking intergenerational vision and its unique vertically integrated structure. These assets are the pillars of its geographic expansion and the diversification of its real estate products for youth, families and retirees. Today, Groupe Sélection has more than 50 housing complexes in operation, under construction and under development in Canada and the United States, with assets in excess of $5 billion. Headquartered in Laval, Québec, Groupe Sélection employs more than 5,000 people who work every day for the well-being of some 15,000 customers with an exceptional satisfaction rate of 95 %. www.groupeselection.com

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

Created in 1991, the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ promotes economic growth and employment in Québec by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with other industry leaders. The Fonds immobilier backs mixed-use, residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. As at December 31, 2021, the Fonds immobilier had 54 projects under development worth $4.9 billion, 84 portfolio properties under management, 1.8 million square feet of land for development, and $146 million allocated to affordable, social and community housing. The Fonds immobilier is a member of the Canada Green Building Council, Québec division. www.fondsimmobilierftq.com

About Montez Corporation

Founded in 2002, Montez Corporation is one of Canada's leading real estate asset class investment managers focused on creating value through sourcing, transacting, managing, and developing large-scale real estate investments. Montez has raised over $3.5 billion of equity for its income, growth urban, and development strategies. Currently, Montez owns interest in a portfolio representing over 25 million square feet valued at more than $7.5 billion. www.montezcorp.com

About Collège Montmorency

For more than 50 years, Collège Montmorency has been the only college-level institution in Laval. In 2020-2021, it welcomed more than 8,000 students. Twenty-eight programs of study are offered: 5 in pre-university training and 23 in technical training. Work-study programs are available in 19 programs. The adult clientele has access to 15 programs leading to an Attestation of College Studies (ACS), a Diploma of College Studies (DCS) program in nursing (180.B0), upgrading for people in employment, customized courses, a francization program and a Reconnaissance des acquis et des compétences (recognition of prior-learning and competencies, or RAC) service. In addition, many companies are served by the customized in-company training service. www.cmontmorency.qc.ca

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "For every future," we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.3 trillion (as of April 30, 2022), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). www.scotiabank.com www.banquescotia.com

About DHC Avocats

DHC Avocats is one of the largest law firms in Québec. Founded more than 30 years ago and specializing in municipal and labour law, the firm has also developed a recognized expertise in environmental law, as well as in administrative, civil and commercial litigation by relying on the experience and know-how of its team of more than 30 lawyers. DHC's close relationship with its clients has enabled it to acquire a thorough understanding of their internal operations and the challenges they face. DHC is always ready to listen and to engage in dialogue with its clients in order to implement innovative and beneficial solutions to the legal issues they face. www.dhcavocats.ca

