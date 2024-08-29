eSIN: SIN application innovations make applying for your SIN quick and easy

To work in Canada or access government programs and benefits, you need a Social Insurance Number

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The nine-digit Social Insurance Number (SIN) is fundamental to work in Canada and access Government of Canada programs and services. Each year, Employment and Social Development Canada/Service Canada sees an increased demand for SIN applications, especially as international students arrive for the school year in the fall and winter semesters. Here are some improvements ESDC/Service Canada has put in place to improve the SIN client experience, as well as what is to come.

Revolutionizing access to essential services: eSIN

Canadians expect their government services to work for them, where accessing essential services is as seamless as possible. The Government of Canada has made significant enhancements to the SIN application process that eliminate waiting in line at Service Canada Centres and cut processing times in half. Thanks to the online application system, clients can apply for their SIN from the comfort of their homes and receive it within five business days, when an online application is completed with all the required documents. This is an improvement from the previous standard of 10 business days. Once clients have received their SIN, they will be able to view it in their My Service Canada Account.

This digital-first approach to service delivery enables applications to be processed quickly and securely online. This saves time and allows clients to receive service at any time.

Reaching people where they are: SIN clinics

Certain times and locations experience high demand for SINs. This includes Service Canada Centres that welcome large numbers of post-secondary students at the start of the fall and winter semesters. To help with this increased demand, ESDC/Service Canada works with community organizations and other partners that welcome new Canadians to offer strategically placed, easy-to-access clinics providing in-person support to those who need help with their SIN applications.

This initiative reflects Service Canada's commitment to reaching clients where they are and ensuring no one is left behind. For international students and newcomers, this means direct access to the services they need as they begin their journey in Canada.

Future innovation: SIN at Entry

Looking ahead, the Government of Canada will be implementing SIN at Entry, a forward-thinking initiative that aims to bundle SIN requests with work permit applications. This will further streamline the process, reduce wait times, and minimize the need for visits to Service Canada Centres. By continuing to innovate and modernize our services, we are committed to making it easier for Canadians and newcomers alike to access essential services swiftly and securely. It is estimated that this one measure could reduce in-person visits to Service Canada Centres by as much as 50% in the busiest offices.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada must keep up with the needs and expectations of Canadians when they seek access to government services. By listening to Canadians, Service Canada Officers and newcomers, we are implementing new, digital solutions and meeting Canadians where they are in their communities, identifying where they can be best served. Accessing services should not be a mystery novel, but rather a seamless customer service experience that respects Canadians and their valuable time. That is what we are making a reality with initiatives like eSIN."

– Minister of Citizens' Services, Terry Beech

Quick facts

In fiscal year 2023–2024, of the 2,897,218 SIN transactions (e.g. updates to an existing SIN record or a request for a new SIN), newcomers such as international students, temporary or permanent residents accounted for 74.2% of the total number of clients.

The online application process helps reduce wait times at Service Canada Centres and on the phone.

Applicants can also apply by mail or in person at one of more than 300 Service Canada Centres across the country.

Associated links

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Teodor Gaspar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Citizens' Services, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]