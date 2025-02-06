ESE Entertainment Announces Grant of Options

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) ("ESE" or the "Company") announces that, under its equity incentive plan, the Company has granted (the "Options Grant") 250,000 stock options (the "Options") to Ryan Vaupshas, a director of the Company, to purchase up to 250,000 common shares of the Company. Each Option is exercisable for three years from the date of grant at $0.07 per common share. The Options Grant is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Options Grant constitutes a related party transaction, as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), and the Company has relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of the Options Grant.

ESE Entertainment Inc.

Konrad Wasiela

Chief Executive Officer and Director

+1 (437) 826-4012

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. | www.esegaming.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE ESE Entertainment Inc.

For further information about ESE, please contact: [email protected]