Bombee Named Official Production Partner for WBC Interim World Title Fight

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2025 /CNW/ - ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQX: ENTEF) ("ESE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Bombee Global Entertainment Ltd. ("Bombee"), recently served as the official production partner for New Era Sports and Entertainment during an electrifying night of boxing at Place Bell, Laval, on June 28, 2025 (the "Event"). The Event featured a 12-round WBC Interim World Title bout between former world champion Jean Pascal and Polish contender Michal Cieślak.

The high-stakes match came to a dramatic end in the fourth round, with Cieślak securing a technical knockout victory. With 5,300 fans in attendance and strong engagement on Triller TV, where the fight was broadcast live, the Event was hailed as a major success. This production marked another milestone in the growing partnership between Bombee and New Era Boxing and Promotions, solidifying Bombee's role as a key player in live sports and entertainment production.

"We are proud to continue working with New Era New Era Sports and Entertainment to bring world-class boxing to Canadian audiences," stated Patrick Sciortino, at Bombee. "The Event showcased our shared commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences and highlighted our ability to produce tier 1 sporting events."

About Bombee

Bombee was founded by industry veterans who have been instrumental in the management and growth of festivals like DreamHack, one of the most influential events in the gaming world. Bombee's rich history has allowed us to play a pivotal role in shaping the esports landscape. With seasoned expertise in Live Production, Special FX, Broadcast and Event Management, Bombee creates unforgettable experiences that allow players, game publishers, and fans to thrive. Built on a passion for excellence with an innovative spirit and an unwavering dedication, we will continue to push the boundaries that amplify esports entertainment. | https://bombee.gg

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. | www.esegaming.com

