Bombee Americas Highlights Key Clients and Revenue Growth in 2024

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQBSS: ENTEF) ("ESE" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational update on Bombee Global Entertainment Ltd. ("Bombee Americas" or "Bombee"), the North American arm of the premier gaming production and entertainment company, Bombee Event Production AB ("Bombee AB"), and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Bombee has established a strong reputation in delivering world-class live productions, partnering with industry giants such as Activision Blizzard, RedBull, Electronic Arts, and more.

Who is Bombee

Bombee Americas is a premier provider of comprehensive production services in the gaming and esports space. The company leverages cutting-edge production technology to create high-impact live events, digital media content, and immersive brand experiences. Known for its dedication to client satisfaction and exceptional event execution, Bombee has built a strong reputation with top-tier clients in the gaming sector.

Capabilities and Services

With a full spectrum of services spanning live production, digital media content, and augmented reality, Bombee Americas supports brands in delivering tailored experiences to their audiences. Their dedication to excellence and high-quality service has earned them ongoing partnerships with leading global brands and events in gaming and entertainment, including the following:

CDL Major III 2024, Toronto : Bombee orchestrated a visually compelling production for the Call of Duty League Major III, seamlessly managing both the main stage and an expansive Call of Duty Challengers tournament, engaging over 10,000 live fans and more than 1,000,000 online viewers.

: Bombee orchestrated a visually compelling production for the Call of Duty League Major III, seamlessly managing both the main stage and an expansive Call of Duty Challengers tournament, engaging over 10,000 live fans and more than 1,000,000 online viewers. ALGS, Y4 Split 1 Playoffs LA, 2024 : Bombee provided technical production for Esports Engine. This massive production saw 40 teams from around the globe take the stage as they competed for a $2 million prize pool. Online viewership peaked at over 500,000 viewers along with a packed arena full of live attendees.

: Bombee provided technical production for Esports Engine. This massive production saw 40 teams from around the globe take the stage as they competed for a prize pool. Online viewership peaked at over 500,000 viewers along with a packed arena full of live attendees. The Michelob Ultra Maxim Grand Prix Party 2024, Montreal : Bombee delivered full production services for the official after party of the iconic F1 weekend, amplifying the festival experience for attendees with innovative design and technical expertise along with multiple sponsor activations.

These achievements underscore Bombee's commitment to delivering high-impact, innovative experiences for global audiences, solidifying its role as a leading partner in the live gaming and entertainment sectors.

Financial Performance

Bombee Americas has demonstrated financial growth, achieving over $6 million in revenue in the past 12 months (unaudited figures). With positive gross margins, Bombee is focused on securing high margin contracts with a focus on profitability, a testament to its efficient operational model. This strong financial performance indicates a scalable business model that ESE aims to leverage to drive shareholder value.

Expanding Aggressively

"We're thrilled to welcome Bombee Americas into the ESE family as we scale our global operations," said Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE Entertainment. "Bombee's proven expertise in large-scale event production and live experiences perfectly aligns with our commitment to delivering top-tier, immersive events. For brands and organizations interested in taking their productions to the next level, we invite you to reach out and explore how Bombee can elevate your event."

Explore Partnership Opportunities with Bombee

For organizations seeking high-caliber event production and strategic brand activations, connect with us for tailored insights and competitive quotes. Reach out today to discuss how Bombee's expertise can add value to your brand's next big moment.

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. | www.esegaming.com

About Bombee Americas

Bombee Americas is a leader in entertainment services, specializing in advanced technical solutions for the gaming and esports sector and offering comprehensive support and state-of-the-art technology designed to empower productions and enhance the gaming experience for audiences worldwide. Bombee is led by a team of industry experts dedicated to innovation, setting the standard for performance and reliability in the rapidly evolving entertainment landscape. | www.bombee.gg.

About Bombee AB

Bombee AB is the founding brand and counterpart of Bombee Americas and was not acquired by ESE.

