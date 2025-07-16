Bombee Selected As Production & Event Partners For Record-Breaking 2025 Call of Duty League Championships

VANCOUVER, BC, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ - ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQX: ENTEF) ("ESE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the role of its subsidiary, Bombee Global Entertainment Ltd. ("Bombee"), as the production and event partner of the 2025 Call of Duty League (CDL) Championships (the "Event"), held from June 26 to 29 at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, in continued partnership with OverActive Media. The premier esports event was officially the most-watched CDL event of all time, with viewership peaking at 353,525 simultaneous viewers during the Grand Final between OpTic Texas and Vancouver Surge. The Event also became the second most-watched Call of Duty esports event in history.

Continuing its partnership with OverActive Media, Bombee worked closely with Esports Engine (Arena Broadcast), Activision Blizzard (Tournament Operations), and Maelstrom Entertainment (Arena In-House Entertainment & Challengers Broadcast) to produce the Event, a premier event in the esports calendar that draws fans and players from around the world each year. In particular, Bombee leveraged its expertise in technical production to create a visually stunning 360 degree stage to enhance the experience for players and fans, working closely with all stakeholders to deliver a world-class production to both live and online audience members.

"Supporting OverActive Media and the Call of Duty Championship Weekend, being held for the first time in Canada was a great honour for Bombee. The success marks another milestone achievement in our long-term partnership, as we continue to support their mission of pushing the boundaries of esports globally," stated Tamir Kastiel of Bombee.

Bombee was founded by industry veterans who have been instrumental in the management and growth of festivals like DreamHack, one of the most influential events in the gaming world. Bombee's rich history has allowed us to play a pivotal role in shaping the esports landscape. With seasoned expertise in Live Production, Special FX, Broadcast and Event Management, Bombee creates unforgettable experiences that allow players, game publishers, and fans to thrive. Built on a passion for excellence with an innovative spirit and an unwavering dedication, we will continue to push the boundaries that amplify esports entertainment. | https://bombee.gg

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. | www.esegaming.com

