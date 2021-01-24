Escape from Stony Mountain Institution - Minimum security unit

Owen Spence is 25 years old, measures 180 cm (5'11") in height and weighs 85 kg (188 lbs). He has a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He is currently serving a sentence of two years, nine months, 25 days for Fail to comply with conditions of undertaking/recognizance, Unauthorised possession of prohibited/restricted weapon, Contravention of storage regulations, Careless use/storage of firearm, Utter threat to cause death/harm x2, Possess weapon for dangerous purpose, and Utter threat to destroy property

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Owen Spence is asked to contact police.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Laura Kirby, Manager, Assessment and Intervention, Stony Mountain Institution, 431-277-2640