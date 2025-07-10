News provided byCorrectional Services of Canada Prairie Region
Jul 10, 2025, 16:43 ET
STONY MOUNTAIN, MB, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - On July 9, 2025, Tyson Harding, an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.
At the time of death, the inmate was 44 years old and had been serving a sentence of nine years and six months since January 23, 2023.
The inmate's next of kin have been notified.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.
Associated links
CSC Website
Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate
Deaths in custody
Stony Mountain Institution
Follow us on social media
- Correctional Service of Canada (Facebook)
- @CSC_SCC_en (X)
- @CSCsccEN (Youtube)
- Correctional Service Canada (LinkedIn)
SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region
Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 514-2203
Share this article