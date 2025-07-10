STONY MOUNTAIN, MB, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - On July 9, 2025, Tyson Harding, an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of death, the inmate was 44 years old and had been serving a sentence of nine years and six months since January 23, 2023.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

