STONY MOUNTAIN, MB, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - At approximately 8:30 p.m.on June 25, 2025, inmate Jason Vanwyck was apprehended by the Winnipeg Police Service.

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from the minimum security unit at Stony Mountain Institution, since June 23, 2025.

The Correctional Service of Canada and Stony Mountain Institution are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of its correctional institutions, staff, and the public remains the highest priority of the Correctional Service of Canada.

