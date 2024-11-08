SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - On November 8, 2024, during the 7:30 p.m. count, staff members of the minimum-security unit at Archambault Institution, a multi-level security federal institution, discovered that Martin Ethier was not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Sûreté du Québec and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Martin Ethier is 48 years old, measures 170 cm in height and weighs 61 kg. The inmate has a fair complexion, hazel eyes and grey hair.

The inmate is currently serving a sentence of two years and nine months for break and enter and committing theft, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of drugs, possession of property obtained by crime in excess of $5,000, fraud under $5,000, failure to comply ­­– obligation to comply with an order (3 counts) and for obstructing a peace officer.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Martin Ethier is asked to contact the police.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

Media Relations, Quebec Region, [email protected]