Death of an inmate from Archambault Institution

SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, Aug. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - On August 2, 2025, Jean Sébastien Béland, an inmate from Archambault Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of death, the inmate was 53 years old and had been serving a sentence of 11 years and 11 months since January 28, 2025.

The person's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances.

CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

