DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - On August 7, 2025, Mathieu Langlois, an inmate from Drummond Institution, died while in our custody.

At the time of death, the inmate was 45 years old and had been serving a sentence of five years, five months and 18 days since December 7, 2023.

The person's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances.

CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

Associated links

CSC Website

Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate

Deaths in custody

Drummond Institution – Canada.ca

Follow us on social media

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

Media Relations, [email protected]