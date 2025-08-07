News provided byCorrectional Services Canada - Quebec
Aug 07, 2025, 17:12 ET
DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - On August 7, 2025, Mathieu Langlois, an inmate from Drummond Institution, died while in our custody.
At the time of death, the inmate was 45 years old and had been serving a sentence of five years, five months and 18 days since December 7, 2023.
The person's next of kin have been notified.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances.
CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.
SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec
Media Relations, [email protected]
