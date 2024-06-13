ERRATUM - Indigenous economic development: Government of Canada supports Naskapi Nation of Kawawachikamach

KAWAWACHIKAMACH, QC, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The news release entitled, "Indigenous economic development: Government of Canada supports Naskapi Nation of Kawawachikamach," issued on June 12, 2024, contained an error regarding the type of financial assistance provided by CED to the Naskapi Nation of Kawawachikamach.

The type of funding announced should have said "non‑repayable contribution" (instead of "repayable contribution). We apologize for this error.

Please note that the news release online has already been corrected. We thank you for kindly using the most recent version: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/indigenous-economic-development-government-of-canada-supports-naskapi-nation-of-kawawachikamach-810361767.html.

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]